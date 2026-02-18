Fluent Pasta
An Italian twist elevates Houston Catholic Charities wine dinner
La dolce vita, but make it philanthropic.
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston uncorked its signature Wine and Dine 2025 with an Italian twist, transforming The Revaire into a scene worthy of a Fellini frame, minus the paparazzi, plus a worthy cause.
Chaired by Will Cravens, Paul Layne, Larry Massey, and Kirk Pfeffer, the evening paid tribute to Cardinal Daniel DiNardo following his retirement from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. The theme nodded to his Italian heritage. As president and CEO Cynthia Colbert noted, honoring the cardinal felt especially meaningful given his years of steadfast leadership and compassion, qualities that mirror the organization’s mission to serve vulnerable families across the region.
Guests settled in for a four-course Italian-inspired dinner curated by master sommelier Brandon Kerne and executive chef Ryan Bouillet, a culinary duet that spoke fluent pasta and perfectly paired pours. Just when forks were gently set down, soprano Priscilla Salisbury, fresh off winning Best Female Singer at the 2025 Catholic Music Awards in Rome, surprised the sold-out crowd with a collection of beloved Italian songs. Keeping the evening on tempo was emcee Lisa Malosky.
The gathering raised a record-breaking $790,000 to support Catholic Charities’ network of programs serving thousands of low-income families in need of life’s most basic essentials.
Among those savoring the evening were Joe Vásquez, Italo Dell’Oro, Alicia Freysinger, David Harvey, Stan Marek, Regina Rogers, Monica and Adrian Garcia, Suellen and Charlie Adcock, Ginger and John Niemann, Lisa and David Doherty, Carol Beck, Debbie and Matt Kemple, Marc Hill and Jeffrey Hill, Laura Thompson, Lauren and David Beck Sr., Ellen and Jim Ginty, Norma and Doug Hidalgo, Anne Marie and Harold Hidalgo, Phyllis Mandola, Christina Deajon, Cindy Dempsey, Gus Tamborello, Louis Ditta, Drew and Penny Grams, Don Friedell, and Mary Broussard.