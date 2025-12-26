Barbara’s Legacy
Tom Selleck headlines Houston literacy luncheon, helps raise $775K
Tom Selleck may have played many roles throughout his decades-long career — private investigator, cowboy, police commissioner — but at an event in Houston, the Hollywood icon stepped into a new one: literacy advocate.
The Emmy and Golden Globe winner headlined the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s 10th Annual Power of Literacy Luncheon: Opening Doors to Literacy, bringing personal anecdotes, quiet wisdom, and his signature mustache to the sold-out crowd at The Post Oak Hotel.
“I first met Barbara Bush in Hawaii, when I was doing Magnum P.I.,” he shared from the stage. “She hosted a small reception, and I have to say we really hit it off.”
That connection made his participation all the more thoughtful.
Selleck reflected on stories from his 2024 memoir You Never Know, keeping the audience rapt with his tales of humor and humility. When asked what he hopes readers take away from his book, he offered an introspective insight.
“Getting there isn’t such a big deal, because there is always somewhere else to go,” he said. “The real value is in the journey.”
That sentiment struck a chord with the 800 attendees, who helped the Ladies for Literacy Guild raise a record-breaking $775,000 to fund literacy programs across Houston.
Co-chaired by Sidney Faust and Betty Hrncir, the luncheon honored the guild’s 10th anniversary and the 100th birthday of Barbara Bush. The event began with an invocation from students at Barbara Bush Elementary, followed by a rousing performance from the Saint Thomas’ Episcopal Pipe Band. Emmy Award-winning journalist Linda Lorelle emceed the afternoon.
Guests were also treated to a pearl-themed raffle courtesy of Tenenbaum Jewelers—a nod to Barbara Bush’s signature style—along with florals donated by H-E-B. Phillips 66 led the charge as Title Sponsor, joined by Literacy Champion Sponsor ExxonMobil.
