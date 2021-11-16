Houston's Cattle Baron's Ball makes major-league venue change with A-list headliner

One of Houston’s most distinctly Texan society events has rounded up a new mega-venue and A-list entertainment. The 2022 Cattle Baron’s Ball (one of the largest national fundraisers for the American Cancer Society) will get back in the saddle at Minute Maid Park on April 30, 2022.

Country superstar act Lady A (of drunk-dialing hookup anthem “I Need You Now” fame) will take the stage as the featured performer.

Chaired by Disney Harris and Sara Parr, this year’s theme is “Texas: Bigger and Better” (apropos), as the ball makes a big return after a two-year hiatus.

“We are so excited to reintroduce Cattle Baron's Ball to Houston and could not think of a better way to embrace our theme of ‘Texas: Bigger and Better’ by transforming Minute Maid Park into our western oasis,” said Harris in a statement. Harris, who serves as director of fan experience and events for the Houston Texans, is also a board member of the Cattle Baron’s Ball.

Harris’ co-chair, Parr, is an oil veteran who is noted as one of the first women in Houston oilfields. She also managed three hospitals for the HCA/Columbia Healthcare system.

“This is a special year,” said Parr in a statement. “We are walking hand-in-hand with the American Cancer Society to create an elevated experience for our guests as we celebrate our 35th anniversary. With Lady A as our featured entertainment, we’re confident this year will be a night full of celebration to remember those in our community impacted by cancer.”

To date, the Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than $60 million for the American Cancer Society over the past 34 years, per a release. The Houston move from the George Ranch Historical Park in Rosenberg to Minute Maid Park represents an all-star move.

For sponsorship, ticket, or more information, visit the official Cattle Baron’s Ball site.