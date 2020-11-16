Home » Society
party watch

Houstonians shine in shimmering saris at sparkly Diwali soirée

Houstonians shine in shimmering saris at sparkly Diwali soirée

By Natalie Galerne
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Yoon Smith Ruchi Mukherjee
Yoon Smith and Ruchi Mukherjee. Photo courtesy of LCA Houston International Society News Magazine
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Pam Green Yuan Zhang
Pam Green and Yuan Zhang. Photo courtesy of LCA Houston International Society News Magazine
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Brisehyda Cheung and Milka Waterland
Brisehyda Cheung and Milka Waterland. Photo courtesy of LCA Houston International Society News Magazine
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Terri Ho Brandon Cammack
Terri Ho and Brandon Cammack. Photo courtesy of LCA Houston International Society News Magazine
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Samantha Holsomback and Natallie Galerne
Samantha Holsomback and Natallie Galerne. Photo courtesy of LCA Houston International Society News Magazine
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Khatidja Vellani and Mona Khan
Khatidja Vellani and Mona Khan. Photo courtesy of LCA Houston International Society News Magazine
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Toni Howard Tate
Toni and Howard Tate.  Photo courtesy of LCA Houston International Society News Magazine
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Ankur Namrata Goel
Ankur and Namrata Goel. Photo courtesy of LCA Houston International Society News Magazine
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Chef Daimanee Sullivan
Chef Daimanee Sullivan. Photo courtesy of LCA Houston International Society News Magazine
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Yuan Zhang
Yuan Zhang. Photo courtesy of LCA Houston International Society News Magazine
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020
The stylish event celebrated the annual Festival of Lights. Photo courtesy of LCA Houston International Society News Magazine
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Yoon Smith Ruchi Mukherjee
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Pam Green Yuan Zhang
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Brisehyda Cheung and Milka Waterland
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Terri Ho Brandon Cammack
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Samantha Holsomback and Natallie Galerne
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Khatidja Vellani and Mona Khan
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Toni Howard Tate
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Ankur Namrata Goel
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Chef Daimanee Sullivan
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020 Yuan Zhang
LCA Houston Faberge Diwali 2020

Local publication LCA Houston International Society News Magazine and Fabergé Houston recently combined forces for an intimate, enchanting gathering honoring Diwali. The beloved Hindu Festival of Lights is all about bright colors and the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

LCAHouston’s founder and editor-in-chief, Ruchi Mukherjee, and Fabergé powerhouse Houston store director, Yoon Smith, included their most festive clients and friends for an evening of delicious Southeast Asian cuisine, sparkling lychee cocktails, and novel pieces from London-based jeweler James Ganh.

“Yoon is the mastermind behind tonight,” Mukherjee tells CultureMap. “Diwali is the biggest Indian festival and Fabergé was the perfect partner for this event.” Bold, lavish, and aristocratic pieces have adorned the world’s elite since the brand’s inception in nineteenth century Russia. Today, Houston is lucky enough to call itself home to the only Fabergé boutique in the United States.

“Houston is the perfect city for Fabergé to call home,” shares Smith. “It’s multicultural, it’s international, and the Houston community adores Fabergé.”

The cultural significance of the soirée is noteworthy in its own right: this marks the first time that a global luxury brand hosted an Indian festival. Fabergé’s iconic multicolored gold designs are synonymous with Diwali; Indian culture considers gold an auspicious color and metal, symbolizing worthiness and royalty.

Special guest Ricky Flores, M.D., informed eager partygoers that a portion of the evening’s proceeds benefit the Correa Family Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting ill and impoverished children. Flores, who works as a pediatric oncologist at Texas Children’s Hospital, co-founded the Correa Family Foundation with Houston Astros player Carlos Correa.  “Gold is the color we chose to represent our children fighting cancer, so we decided to collaborate with Fabergé and create a gold egg locket.” The Foundation will continue to receive 10 percent of the Houston boutique’s proceeds through the end of the year.

Spotted in the crowd were: Terri Ho, Brisehyda and Daniel Phil Cheung, Mona and Wasay Khan, Toni and Howard Tate, Namrata and Ankur Goel, Yuan Zhang, Samantha Holsomback, and Milka Waterland

Read These Next
Ice skating
From singing trees to Santa, CityCentre is your Houston holiday spot
Cleburne Cafeteria Thanksgiving
The ultimate guide to Houston Thanksgiving dinner — dine-in and to-go
Vines and Photographs
New sampler combines 5 of Texas' best, most rare wines in one package