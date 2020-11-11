Home » Society
Houstonians toast Buffalo Bayou Park's birthday with picnic under the stars

Buffalo Bayou Park picnic fifth anniversary Diandra Breen, Frances Lummis, Anna Marie Soza, and Chase Musslewhite
Diandra Breen, Frances Lummis, Anna Marie Soza, and Chase Musslewhite. Photo by Jenny Antill
Buffalo Bayou Park picnic fifth anniversary Carleton and Winifred Riser and Leslie and Shannon Sasser
Carleton and Winifred Riser and Leslie and Shannon Sasser. Photo by Jenny Antill
Buffalo Bayou Park picnic fifth anniversary Kathy Flanagan Payton, Mayor Turner, and Harvey Clemons
Kathy Flanagan Payton, Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Harvey Clemons. Photo by Jenny Antill
Buffalo Bayou Park picnic fifth anniversary Gayle and Bob Eury
Gayle and Bob Eury.  Photo by Jenny Antill
Buffalo Bayou Park picnic fifth anniversary Chris and Sara Elkins and Wendy and Shawn Cloonan
Chris and Sara Elkins and Wendy and Shawn Cloona. Photo by Jenny Antill
Buffalo Bayou Park picnic fifth anniversary Jonathan and Carrie Brinsden and Rob and Gretchen Bruce
Jonathan and Carrie Brinsden and Rob and Gretchen Bruce. Photo by Jenny Antill
Buffalo Bayou Park picnic fifth anniversary Alisha Nathoo, Andrew Jennings, Mike Lewis, Jessie Gill
 Alisha Nathoo, Andrew Jennings, Mike Lewis, and Jessie Gill. Photo by Jenny Antill
Buffalo Bayou Park picnic fifth anniversary
A picnic under the stars. Photo by Jenny Antill
What: The 2020 Buffalo Bayou Partnership Picnic

Where: The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

The scoop: More than 200 Houstonians gathered locally and virtually to toast the beloved Buffalo Bayou Park’s fifth anniversary at an elegant picnic. Guests enjoyed a socially distanced, intimate, and elegant picnic al fresco replete with picnic baskets by A Fare Extraordinaire and garden lights beaming under the stars. Music came courtesy of  the jazzy José-Miguel Yamal Phase One.

Bergner & Johnson provided the outdoor setting with colorful wildflower centerpieces. Jo’s Mini Mobile Bar served up the event’s signature cocktail, a blood orange margarita dubbed “Buffalo Rita.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner praised BBP and awarded Anne Olson a proclamation announcing the day as Anne Olson Day. The proclamation celebrated Anne’s 25-year anniversary as BBP president and recognized her leadership of Buffalo Bayou Partnership and commitment to making Houston a greener and greater city. Nancy and Rich Kinder, who could not attend,were also recognized for their contributions towards BBP and the enhancement of Buffalo Bayou.

Meanwhile, attendees were treated to a performance by ROCO to showcase the orchestra’s musical scavenger hunt, currently installed throughout Buffalo Bayou Park through the end of the year. The special piece that was originally written for the heroes of Harvey, Anthony DiLorenzo’s “Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong” was recently recommissioned to celebrate our frontline COVID workers.

The evening, chaired by Winifred and Carleton Riser and Leslie and Shannon Sasser, raised nearly $350,000 for Buffalo Bayou Partnership’s (BBP) operating support and will allow the non-profit organization to continue revitalizing, maintaining, and activating Buffalo Bayou.

Who: Sis and Hasty Johnson, Gaynell Floyd Drexler, Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman, Kelly and John Mooz, Alisha Nathoo, Bo Fraga, Gayle and Bob Eury, Wendy and Shawn Cloonan, Anne Whitlock and Michael Skelly, Geraldina Wise, and Mike Garver.

