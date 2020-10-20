Houstonians roll out support for cherished women's charity at drive-thru soiree

What: Dress for Success Houston’s October Celebration

Where: Dress for Success headquarters

The scoop: For the first time in 22 years, Dress for Success Houston (DFSH) and its board of directors hosted the annual October Celebration as a drive-thru experience. Guests participated in the ultimate concierge-style fundraiser at DFSH’s Eastside facility.

Patrons made stops around the parking lot as A Fare Extraordinaire, Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, Hungry’s Café, and Nothing Bundt Cakes provided light bites and beverages. Live entertainment came courtesy of Kristine Mills Band. Event sponsors also received a variety of spirits and wine at the Total Wine & More gift station, as well as goodies from Verdine, Local Foods, and Pepperoni’s.

Guests struck a pose at a photo wall featuring an installation by Big Ass Balloons before wrapping up their drive.

Meanwhile, members of the board of the directors greeted over 150 guests from a socially distanced cocktail set up. The hosts of Rendezvous with DFSH have raised more than $430,000 towards its mission to assist, support, mentor, and professionally dress Houston-area women.

Following the drive-thru festivities, emcee Mia Gradney and DFSH president, Lauren Levicki Courville, hosted a virtual toast via Zoom and shared client success stories. One event sponsor holding the “golden ticket” won two Business First class vouchers courtesy of United Airlines.

DFSH swapped its regular for an online marketplace. Items up for grabs included a Park City getaway, indulging at Hill Country wineries, shopping with Christy Lynn, and more United Airlines vouchers.

Who: Chris Bradshaw (DFSH board chairman); Nancy Levicki (DFSH co-founder); Wendy Daboval, daughter Dorothy, and daughter-in-law Catherine; Kim Campo Hartz and husband, Ted; Brittany and Kevin Kushner; Connie Simmons Taylor; Allie and Eric Danziger; Kate Dearing Fowler and husband, Steve; Eric and Tali Blumrosen; Kristi McCarthy; and Trish and Rock Morille.