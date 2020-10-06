Matthew McConaughey headlines upcoming Houston virtual literary brunch

Some bookish Houstonians will be feeling alright, alright, alright when A-lister and Texas treasured celebrity, Matthew McConaughey, headlines the iWRITE Literacy Organization’s Virtual Book Signing Brunch.

The space-themed event, which will take place on November 14 at 11 am, celebrates the diversity of 100 newly published students from around the world, while also raising awareness about iWRITE’s mission to build student confidence through writing. The brunch also raises funds to support Houston-based iWRITE’s after-school writing programs as well as plans for expansion, according to a press release.

Josephine and Ibrahim Firat will serve as the event co-chairs; Houston TV host Deborah Duncan will serve as the event emcee. During the program, viewers can take in readings from their Editor’s Choice Recipients, hear from an astronaut, and McConaughey will meet the newly published students.

The Oscar-winning McConaughey is also an author, having penned the tome, Greenlights, which sparked the actor’s connection to the event. “In addition to being an Academy Award winning actor who has starred in films about space, Matthew McConaughey is also a recently published author who kept a journal since he learned how to write, so he has many things in common with iWRITE's 100 newly published authors and illustrators,” Melissa Williams Murphy, children's author and Founder of iWRITE, tells CultureMap.

“His passion for children’s education and desire to encourage all kids to reach for the stars inspired him to join this Houston-based literacy program's virtual brunch and book signing on November 14th.”

For more information on the event or to donate or sponsor, visit iWRITE online.