Last year, the Houston Public Library Foundation hosted its inaugural Literary Awards, an evening full of sparkling conversation, delicious drinks, and fundraising for Houston Public Library's vital community programs.

The night was a huge success, and HPLF has plans to do it all again on October 3 at 7:30 pm — entirely online.

To keep attendees safe from COVID-19, the Houston Literary Awards are going virtual this year. However, guests can still expect to celebrate the best in heroic exploration, the passion of poetic verse, the unimaginable future of mankind, and inspirational adventures, all while benefitting the cause of lifelong learning.

On the night of the big event, guests will have specialty recipes for literary-inspired cocktails at the ready, along with HPLF's signature chocolate "book" dessert. Before the ceremony begins, flex your library knowledge with a fast-paced trivia game, the winner of which will receive two tickets to the October 15, 2021, Houston Literary Awards Gala at the Hilton Americas Hotel.

Guests and the public can then access the online silent auction, where bidding will get heated for artwork, signed sports memorabilia, rare wines, and more.

This year's awardees include science fiction novelist Justin Cronin, Houston's first Poet Laureate Gwendolyn Zepeda, teen novelist Andrea White, children's writer Varsha Bajaj, and inspirational author ReShonda Tate Billingsley.

The crowd will also find out who among the five local finalists — Michael Swanson, Joel Goza, Phuc Luu, S.C. Perkins, and Nkem DenChukwu — has won this year's Reader's Choice Award, which was determined by votes from the public.

Your $100 ticket will help support library programs, which are even more important during the digital divide caused by COVID-19. The Houston Public Library Foundation bridges the technology gap, increases literacy, and connect residents to lifelong learning, improving local quality of life, self-sustainability, and employability. Plus, 100 percent of your ticket cost is a charitable donation to the Houston Public Library Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

To buy your ticket, visit the event's website or call 832-393-1524 for more information.