Longstanding Houston jewelers branch out to beautify city with new trees

A beloved and longstanding Houston family is making sure their efforts to beautify Houston are taking root. The Zadok family, of Zadok Master Jewelers, have partnered with Trees for Houston to plant tree seedlings around the Bayou City.



The Zadoks, known as Houston’s seventh-generation jewelers, have committed to planting a sapling tree within the Houston city limits in honor of each couple who purchases a diamond engagement ring in Zadok’s Houston store or online, according to a press release announcing the venture.



Locals can look for the first round of trees to be planted through a potting event on Sunday, October 25 at 2001 W. 34th St. The new program is meant to combat the effects of climate change by increasing the number of trees in the Houston area, thus helping to reduce carbon levels in the atmosphere.



“The Zadok family is proud to support and partner with Trees For Houston, a non-profit that promotes an important mission — the planting, protection, and promotion of trees throughout the Greater Houston area,” said Dror Zadok, owner of Zadok Master Jewelers, in a statement.



“Much like Trees For Houston, Zadok Master Jewelers strives to ensure that ethical and sustainable practices are being executed — both in the community and in business policies — that help to conserve our planet and its natural resources.”



The tree-planting initiative is just the latest in the high-profile family’s news. The Zadoks anticipate unveiling their mixed-use development including a 26,000 square foot showroom, at 1801 Post Oak Blvd. in February of 2021.



“We are excited to partner with Zadok Master Jewelers in their pledge to plant a tree for each engagement diamond purchased,” said Trees For Houston executive director Barry Ward, in a statement. “Now more than ever, access to trees and green space is essential, especially in underserved communities. Our services and resources allow us to ensure a far-reaching impact for years to come, and we are inspired by the Zadok family’s contributions and dedication to that impact.”