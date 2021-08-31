Home » Society
Hip Houston young professionals heat up hopeful gala kickoff party

Homemade Hope Home is where the heart is gala kickoff 2021 Adam Greer Tiffany LaRose
Adam Greer and Tiffany LaRose.  Photo by Lacy Dagerath
Homemade Hope Home is where the heart is gala kickoff 2021 Jeff Brooke Bentley Gunst
Jeff and Brooke Bentley-Gunst. Photo by Lacy Dagerath
Homemade Hope Home is where the heart is gala kickoff 2021 Lila Sharifian and Omid Sharifian
Lila Sharifian and Omid Sharifian. Photo by Lacy Dagerath
Homemade Hope Home is where the heart is gala kickoff 2021 Scott and Scarlett Hankey
Scott and Scarlett Hankey. Photo by Lacy Dagerath
Homemade Hope Home is where the heart is gala kickoff 2021 Trent Kelley; Tiffany LaRose; Sina Fahrtash, Kelly Fahrtash; Margot Delaronde Marcell and Josh Marcell, Michelle and Mike Mann
Trent Kelley, Tiffany LaRose, Sina Fahrtash,Kelly Fahrtash,  Margot Delaronde Marcell and Josh Marcell, Michelle and Mike Mann. Photo by Lacy Dagerath
Homemade Hope Home is where the heart is gala kickoff 2021 Lisa Paulk niece
Lisa Paulk and niece (left).  Photo by Lacy Dagerath
Homemade Hope Home is where the heart is gala kickoff 2021 Pedro Araújo and Tiffany La Rose
Tiffany LaRose and Pedro Araújo. Photo by Lacy Dagerath
Homemade Hope Home is where the heart is gala kickoff 2021 Michelle and Mike Mann; Margot Delaronde Marcell and Josh Marcell
Michelle and Mike Mann and Margot Delaronde Marcell and Josh Marcell. Photo by Lacy Dagerath
Homemade Hope Home is where the heart is gala kickoff 2021 Young Son; Gabriela Bahlo
Young Son and Gabriela Bahlo. Photo by Lacy Dagerath
Homemade Hope Home is where the heart is gala kickoff 2021 Kelly and Sina Fahrtash
Kelly and Sina Fahrtash. Photo by Lacy Dagerath
What: Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala kickoff

Where: Gunst River Oaks residence

The scoop: Soaring temps didn’t stop a sizzling crowd from gathering at a River Oaks home last to build the heat for Homemade Hope’s always buzzy “Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala.”

Homemade Hope founder Brooke Bentley Gunst and her husband Jeff Gunst opened their home for an indoor-outdoor event that included bubbly sipping, fine wine tasting and charcuterie noshing in anticipation of Homemade Hope’s annual fundraising event.

Homemade Hope’s “Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala” will be held Friday, October 8 at the River Oaks Country Club. The gala will offer indoor and outdoor seating and will begin at 7 pm with a cocktail hour and silent auction. Then, guests will be treated to a seated dinner and impactful program. Johnny Bravo will serve as the gala’s auctioneer and DJ.

Bentley relayed the organization’s mission to nurture and empower at-risk children living in the Houston area, teaching them how to cook nutritious foods, developing their life skills and providing educational support. Bentley Gunst introduced this year’s co-chairs Tiffany LaRose and Adam Greer.

Who: Blair Bentley, Schuyler Evans, Adam Greer, Brooke Bentley Gunst and Jeff Gunst, Scarlett and Scott Hankey, Tiffany LaRose, Margot Delaronde Marcell and Josh Marcell, Lila Sharifian, and Lisa and Dennis Woods.

