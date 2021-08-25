Home » Society
Haute Houston crowd lives 'la dolce vita' at Neiman Marcus Italian soirée

ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 Tara Martin, Lauren Abbott, Heather Almond
Tara Martin, Lauren Abbott, and Heather Almond. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 Zinat Ahmed, Amy Bruegging, Bethany Buchanan
Zinat Ahmed, Amy Bruegging, and Bethany Buchanan. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 ICCC La Dolce Vita Event Chairs Patti Imbrogno Murphy and Cheryl Arolfo Byington
La Dolce Vita event chairs Patti Imbrogno Murphy and Cheryl Arolfo Byington. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 Donae Chromosta, Katarina Tehlirian
Donae Chromosta and Katarina Tehlirian. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 Monta Que and Coach Maston
Monta Que and Coach Maston. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 model
A model sports a hip apron. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 Italian Cultural & Community Center representatives Brissa Ramos, Executive Director Erika Myers, Alessandra Pistone, and Ray Miller
Brissa Ramos, ICCC executive director Erika Myers, Alessandra Pistone, and Ray Miller. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021
A festive crowd. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 Divisi Strings
Divisi Strings. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 Debra Laws Harriet Gertner
Debra Laws and Harriet Gertner. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 Baratti & Milano chocolate
Baratti & Milano chocolates. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 Amy Bruegging, Christina Milligan, Bethany Buchanan, Zinat Ahmed
Amy Bruegging, Christina Milligan, Bethany Buchanan, and Zinat Ahmed. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 Tobin Hellums and Lori Freese
Tobin Hellums and Lori Freese. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 Roz Pactor Leisa Holland-Nelson
Roz Pactor and Leisa Holland-Nelson. Photo by Michelle Watson
ICCC La Dolce Vita Neiman Marcus 2021 Heather Almond
Heather Almond of Neiman Marcus.  Photo by Michelle Watson
What: “La Dolce Vita”

Where: Neiman Marcus, The Galleria

The scoop: In a haute summer prelude to an anticipated fall event, stylish Houstonians gathered at Neiman Marcus to toast the upcoming Italian Cultural & Community Center’s Second Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon, “La Dolce Vita.”

The luncheon is set to take place at River Oaks Country Club on October 12, 2021 with Victor Costa serving as guest of honor.

Guests strolled the second floor of Neiman Marcus, which was decked out with Italian-inspired products and brands such as modeled looks from Dolce & Gabbana and Brunello Cucinelli; chocolate samples from legendary chocolatiers Baratti & Milano; Giorgio Armani Beauty make-up touch-ups and gifts for each guest; fine jewelry trunk show with visiting designer Gretchen Ventura; and violin and cello performances by Divisi Strings.

Fittingly, attendees sipped on prosecco, Aperol Spritzes, and noshed on light bites.

Event chairs Cheryl Arolfo Byington and Patti Imbrogno Murphy were joined by ICCC Houston executive director Erika Myers to discuss the October 12 fashion event. They group also teased auction and raffle items from Ferrari of Houston, Valobra Master Jewelers, and Neiman Marcus.

Funds raised from the annual fashion show and luncheon will go towards a scholarship program for students currently enrolled at a college or university in the greater Houston area and are participating in a study abroad program in Italy.

Tickets for the highly anticipated Second Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon range from $250 to $10,000 and are available online.

Who: Chris Hendel and Heather Almond of Neiman Marcus, Tara Martin, Donae Chromosta, Cynthia Craft, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Roz Pactor, Edward Sanchez, Jeanne Ruberti, Debra Laws, Harriet Gertner, Mary Milloy, Bethany Buchanan, Christina Milligan, Zinat Ahmed, Amy Bruegging, Lori Freese, Tobin Hellums, and more stylish locals.

