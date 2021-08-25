Haute Houston crowd lives 'la dolce vita' at Neiman Marcus Italian soirée

What: “La Dolce Vita”

Where: Neiman Marcus, The Galleria

The scoop: In a haute summer prelude to an anticipated fall event, stylish Houstonians gathered at Neiman Marcus to toast the upcoming Italian Cultural & Community Center’s Second Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon, “La Dolce Vita.”

The luncheon is set to take place at River Oaks Country Club on October 12, 2021 with Victor Costa serving as guest of honor.

Guests strolled the second floor of Neiman Marcus, which was decked out with Italian-inspired products and brands such as modeled looks from Dolce & Gabbana and Brunello Cucinelli; chocolate samples from legendary chocolatiers Baratti & Milano; Giorgio Armani Beauty make-up touch-ups and gifts for each guest; fine jewelry trunk show with visiting designer Gretchen Ventura; and violin and cello performances by Divisi Strings.

Fittingly, attendees sipped on prosecco, Aperol Spritzes, and noshed on light bites.

Event chairs Cheryl Arolfo Byington and Patti Imbrogno Murphy were joined by ICCC Houston executive director Erika Myers to discuss the October 12 fashion event. They group also teased auction and raffle items from Ferrari of Houston, Valobra Master Jewelers, and Neiman Marcus.

Funds raised from the annual fashion show and luncheon will go towards a scholarship program for students currently enrolled at a college or university in the greater Houston area and are participating in a study abroad program in Italy.

Tickets for the highly anticipated Second Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon range from $250 to $10,000 and are available online.

Who: Chris Hendel and Heather Almond of Neiman Marcus, Tara Martin, Donae Chromosta, Cynthia Craft, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Roz Pactor, Edward Sanchez, Jeanne Ruberti, Debra Laws, Harriet Gertner, Mary Milloy, Bethany Buchanan, Christina Milligan, Zinat Ahmed, Amy Bruegging, Lori Freese, Tobin Hellums, and more stylish locals.