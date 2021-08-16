Home » Society
Stylish crowd toasts beloved Houston women's group at vibrant fashion soirée and luncheon

LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Vicki Luna, Elia Gabbanelli, Maritza Gonzales, Gloria Bounds
Vicki Luna, Elia Gabbanelli, Maritza Gonzales, and Gloria Bounds. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Leigh Smith, Fady Armanious, Ceron, Marsha Finger, Ileana Trevino
Leigh Smith, Fady Armanious, Ceron, Marsha Finger, and Ileana Trevino. Photo by Jacob Power
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Cyndy Garza Roberts and Marilu Garza
Cyndy Garza Roberts and Marilu Garza.
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Silivi Tcherassi and Sofia Espinosa Tcherassi
Silivi Tcherassi and Sofia Espinosa Tcherassi. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Ofelia Vujasonvic, Alma Gonzales, Erica Mire
Ofelia Vujasonvic, Alma Gonzales, and Erica Mire. Photo by Jacob Power
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Donna Lewis Fady Armanious
Donna Lewis and Fay Armanious.  Photo by Jacob Power
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Debbie Festari, Ann Ayre, , Ileen Martinez
Debbie Festari, Ann Ayre, and Ileen Martinez. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Heather Almond Roslyn Bazzelle
Heather Almond and Roslyn Bazzelle. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Ericka Toussaint, Rosangela Capobianco, Katalina Cohen, Raquel Adam
Ericka Toussaint, Rosangela Capobianco, Katalina Cohen, and  Raquel Adam. Photo by Jacob Power
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Jesse Gloria Bounds
Jesse and Gloria Bounds. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Mariel Salazar and Mauricio Espinosa Tcherassi
Mariel Salazar and Mauricio Espinosa Tcherassi. Photo by Jacob Power
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Michelle George Farrah
Michelle and George Farrah. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Kristina Somerville and Erika Toussaint
Kristina Somerville and Erika Toussaint. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI 2021 Houston luncheon fashion show Miss Texas Logan Lester Tafelski, Marla Hurley
Miss Texas Logan Lester Tafelski and Marla Hurle. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Daisy Eddie Mendoza
Daisy and Eddie Mendoza. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Alessandra Postema, Mari Glass, Lexi Marek
Alessandra Postema, Mari Glass, and Lexi Marek. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Abby Chris Vanegas
Abby and Chris Vanegas. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Todd Phillips Jessica Rossman
Todd Phillips and Jessica Rossman. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon Laura Salinas-Pruneda and Monica Casiano
Laura Salinas-Pruneda and Monica Casiano. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon model on rinway
Rockin' the runway. Photo by Jacob Power
LWI Houston 2021 fashion show luncheon runway toast
A tequila toast on the runway. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
What: The 19th annual Latin Women’s Initiative fashion show, luncheon, and marketplace

Where: The Hilton-Americas Houston hotel

The scoop: In a hot August lead-up to fall society season in Houston, more than 850 of the Bayou City’s fiercest fashionistas shopped, lunched, and toasted the work of the Latin Women’s Initiative at the organization’s 19th annual marketplace, fashion show, and luncheon.

Shoppers were greeted by the University of Houston Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas and perused choice items early in the lush setting decorated to emulate a colorful, tropical paradise with exotic florals and butterfly accents.

Next up was a stunning fashion show — an IG story favorite — presented by Tootsies (and the always dashing Fady Armanious) and starring Colombian designer Silvia Tcherassi. The talented designer’s son, Mauricio Espinosa Tcherassi, flew in from Miami to perform the lively music for the lively event, which was emceed by Maria Salazar of Fox26.

Luncheon chairs Elia Gabbanelli and Vicki Luna welcomed the crowd, while LWI president Maritza Gonzales announced that the event, which normally is held in May, was the most successful ever. More than $400,000 was raised to benefit Bayou City Blessings in a Backpack, Books Between Kids, Tejano Center for Community Concerns, Bridge Over Troubled Waters, and the University of Houston Center for Mexican American Studies — American Achievers Program. 

Attendees cheered honorary chair Gloria Luna Bounds, who was recognized for her years of service to LWI — including as a board member and luncheon co-chair.
Bounds spoke of  the importance of community and giving back, especially to help women, children and families. She thanked her family as well as the LWI members who inspired her service to the organization.

Guests chased raffle items including a diamond necklace from de Boulle Jewelers; owner Nick Boulle called the lucky winner to the stage. The festive occasion’s grand finale was a tequila toast, thanks to sponsor and local company Titanium Tequila, as guests raised their glasses and celebrated 19 years of fashion for a cause.

Crucial in the community, the Latin Women’s Initiative works to enrich the lives of Latin women and children by providing financial and volunteer support through local non-profit organizations

Who: Cyndy Garza Roberts, Lisset Garza, Michele Leal Farah and George Farah, Fady Armanious, Donna LewisRegina Garcia, Philamena BairdMari Treviño Glass, Ceron, Monica and Joe Casiano, Rosi and Jorge Hernandez, Trini Mendenhall, Ann Ayre, Vicky and John Dominguez, Daisy Mendoza, Manuel Gonzales, Jessie Bounds, Ofelia Vujasinovik, Hoda Sana, Kristina Somerville, April Marie Salazar, Jennifer Roosth, and Jessica Rossman.

