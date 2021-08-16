Stylish crowd toasts beloved Houston women's group at vibrant fashion soirée and luncheon

What: The 19th annual Latin Women’s Initiative fashion show, luncheon, and marketplace

Where: The Hilton-Americas Houston hotel

The scoop: In a hot August lead-up to fall society season in Houston, more than 850 of the Bayou City’s fiercest fashionistas shopped, lunched, and toasted the work of the Latin Women’s Initiative at the organization’s 19th annual marketplace, fashion show, and luncheon.

Shoppers were greeted by the University of Houston Moores School of Music Mariachi Pumas and perused choice items early in the lush setting decorated to emulate a colorful, tropical paradise with exotic florals and butterfly accents.

Next up was a stunning fashion show — an IG story favorite — presented by Tootsies (and the always dashing Fady Armanious) and starring Colombian designer Silvia Tcherassi. The talented designer’s son, Mauricio Espinosa Tcherassi, flew in from Miami to perform the lively music for the lively event, which was emceed by Maria Salazar of Fox26.

Luncheon chairs Elia Gabbanelli and Vicki Luna welcomed the crowd, while LWI president Maritza Gonzales announced that the event, which normally is held in May, was the most successful ever. More than $400,000 was raised to benefit Bayou City Blessings in a Backpack, Books Between Kids, Tejano Center for Community Concerns, Bridge Over Troubled Waters, and the University of Houston Center for Mexican American Studies — American Achievers Program.

Attendees cheered honorary chair Gloria Luna Bounds, who was recognized for her years of service to LWI — including as a board member and luncheon co-chair.

Bounds spoke of the importance of community and giving back, especially to help women, children and families. She thanked her family as well as the LWI members who inspired her service to the organization.

Guests chased raffle items including a diamond necklace from de Boulle Jewelers; owner Nick Boulle called the lucky winner to the stage. The festive occasion’s grand finale was a tequila toast, thanks to sponsor and local company Titanium Tequila, as guests raised their glasses and celebrated 19 years of fashion for a cause.

Crucial in the community, the Latin Women’s Initiative works to enrich the lives of Latin women and children by providing financial and volunteer support through local non-profit organizations

Who: Cyndy Garza Roberts, Lisset Garza, Michele Leal Farah and George Farah, Fady Armanious, Donna Lewis, Regina Garcia, Philamena Baird, Mari Treviño Glass, Ceron, Monica and Joe Casiano, Rosi and Jorge Hernandez, Trini Mendenhall, Ann Ayre, Vicky and John Dominguez, Daisy Mendoza, Manuel Gonzales, Jessie Bounds, Ofelia Vujasinovik, Hoda Sana, Kristina Somerville, April Marie Salazar, Jennifer Roosth, and Jessica Rossman.