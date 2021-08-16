Heavenly Houston theater group plans pitch-perfect performance for fall 'anti-gala'

As veteran gala attendees know, not all events are created equal. Indeed, some can be more “eventful” than others.

With that in mind, Jake Speck, executive director of A.D. Players, the faith-focused Houston theater organization, is throwing an “anti-gala” for locals looking for something other than “dinner and talking head after talking head” in a society bash, he tells CultureMap.

To that end, the fourth-annual A.D. Players After Dinner Affair promises to be a festive, vibrant, energetic show. The gala (or, anti-gala) will be held Saturday, August 21 at the sprawling company venue known as The George.

Expect lively music from local talent as well as performers from New York and Nashville, a wine reception, catered dinner from Churrascos, and champagne, dessert, and more live music in the lobby after the main program.

Individual tickets — aimed at young professionals and budget-minded partiers — start at $125 and include the performance, champagne/dessert after party and a chance to participate in the live auction. Other opportunities run from $500 to $25,000. (Full disclosure: CultureMap is a presenting sponsor for the event.)

This year’s theme, explains Speck, is a celebration of post-pandemic (for now) life, centered on new beginnings and triumph over adversity. To set the mood, performers will rock out celebratory anthems such as “Here Comes the Sun,” “Feeling Good,” “I Will Survive,” and more raucous favorites.

Speck and A.D. Players artistic director Kevin Dean will serve as hosts. Carrie and Ron Woliver and Charlie and Natalie Weakly are the event co-chairs for the event that honors long-time A.D. Player supporter Roblyn Herndon.

Acknowledging the necessity of virtual events during the lockdown life, Speck reminds that “there’s absolutely nothing like the energy” of a live-audience event. “The audience feeds off the performers,” says the veteran performer and leader, “and in turn, the performers feed off the rush of adrenaline and enthusiasm of the audience. There’s truly nothing like it.”

The gala is a must-attend for anyone who enjoys live events, especially theater, Speck adds. “This is our first live performance in 18 months and our biggest fundraiser of the year. It means a lot and it’s going to be emotional — and just a great party.”

---

The fourth-annual A.D. Players After Dinner Affair; Saturday, August 21 at The George (5420 Westheimer Rd.). For event tickets and information, call 713) 526-2721 or visit A.D. Players online.