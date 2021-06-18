Junior League of Houston announces new leadership for 2021-2022

One of Houston’s most time-honored and beloved women’s nonprofits has announced a new leadership for 2021-2022.

The Junior League of Houston, Inc. recently inducted a new executive committee. The gavel was officially passed at the Junior League Building. An announcement was sent to past presidents, members, family, and friends asking for best wishes and words of encouragement for the year ahead for incoming president, Jennifer Scheifley Roberts.

As a rite of passage, outgoing 2020-2021 president Rachel Regan was gifted the traditional silver platter, as a token of appreciation and support for her leadership.

“No one could have predicted the longevity of this global crisis, or what would be asked of our volunteers during this year, yet this organization found innovative paths to serve our community in ways I could not have begun to imagine,” Regan tells CultureMap.

“In a year that presented us with ever-changing uncertainty and unimaginable difficulties, Junior League members remained resolute in their service of others. I stand in awe of the resiliency and creative ingenuity found in the members of the Junior League, and am grateful to have served alongside each of them over the course of this year.”

Here is the 2021-2022 executive committee:

President: Jennifer Scheifley Roberts

President-Elect: Anne Sears

Community Vice President: Sameka Wood

Development Vice President: Jennifer Dennis Weinstock

Financial Vice President: Megan Ryan

Membership Vice President: Sara-Nell Van Lant

Recording Secretary: Shems “Mimi” Blomberg

“These small acts of kindness light the way for others to feel valued and accepted and these beacons of light show us all what really matters,” said Roberts. “For almost a century, The Junior League of Houston has been an organization that identifies problems and finds impactful solutions, and this year we will continue to collaborate and create innovative ways to improve the Houston community and the lives of those we serve.”

Despite the pandemic, League staff found ways to focus on its mission of improving the community through a year of virtual meetings, training, and events.

Meanwhile, the organization provided its annual Community Assistance Grants, awarding $150,000 to groups that do not already receive ongoing volunteer and financial support through the League’s community projects.

Recently, the League held the annual Charity Ball, virtually, which raised more than $600,000.

Incoming president Jennifer’s theme for the 2021-2022 year is “The Power of One,” per a release. To further build on the theme, members will be challenged each month to look ahead with positivity and understand the importance of “one membership, one League and one mission,” a release describes.