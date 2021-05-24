Houstonians shine at glittering $600,000 Junior League Charity Ball

What: The Junior League of Houston 73rd annual Charity Ball, “Illuminate”

Where: Homes across Houston

The scoop: Charitable Houston women and their families gathered for a cherished annual tradition. The Junior League recently held its annual Charity Ball, dubbed “Illuminate,” which raised some $600,000 for the league’s charitable, women-focused initiatives.

This year, the time-honored event was reimagined from the traditional, multi-night celebration. Junior League members and donors hosted small watch parties in their homes.

Ahead of the event, guests were treated to a special delivery from the league to their door, including a floral centerpiece, a celebrate-from-home basket containing candles, conversation cards, sparklers, the league's award-winning cookbook, Peace Meals, and more.

Guests dined on a three-course dinner including salad, short ribs with risotto, and a dessert along with premium wines and champagne.

Charity Ball guests received a link to the celebration program, which highlighted the league’s innovative initiatives and service in the community, showcased performances from league members, and highlighted nonprofit agencies and families directly impacted by league work this year. (View the video here.)

Meanwhile, ball guests partook in a Big Board and Silent Auction. Partygoers virtually bid on items such as vacations to exotic destinations provided by Exclusive Resorts, the chance to hit the road in a brand-new car every three months for an entire year from Sewell Automotive Companies, a “Goldendor” puppy, diamond jewelry from Diamonds Direct and Tenenbaum Jewelers, and a “Best of Houston” package providing date nights for a year.

Additionally, premium ticket packages for sporting events, restaurant experiences with famed local chefs, cooking classes, and more engaging experiences kept the bidding blazing through the night.

The annual ball is crucial in funding the Junior League’s Community Program, which has served some 34 nonprofit agencies across Greater Houston community with trained volunteer and financial support since 1949.

Who: Rachel and Tom Regan, Amanda and Bill Pritchett, Lauren and Cameron Brown, Megan Anson and Phillip White, Jennifer and Coleby Weinstock, Bethany and Ben Buchanan, Amy Comiskey, Beth Zdeblick, Whitney Walsh, April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Stephanie and Ryan Fleck, Megan and Luke Hotze, Perry Ann and John Reed, Dr. Matt Grieves, Melissa Juneau, Brian and Amalia Stanton, Jeannie Rich Chandler, Helyna Bledsoe and John Thompson, Wendy and Vince Armstrong, Laura and Stephen Carter, Marie and Kevin Newton, and Semmes and Will Burns.