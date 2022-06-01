Home » Society
moms rule

Haute Houston TV stars and magnificent moms rock River Oaks Country Club in fab fashion event

Haute Houston TV stars + magnificent moms rock the runway in glam show

By
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Chita Craft and her children
Chita Craft and her children. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Gina Gaston and her sons
 Gina Gaston and her sons. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 honorees with Ruchi Mukherjee
The 2022 honorees with event host/LCA Magazine founder Ruchi Mukherjee (center). Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Showstopper Sue Habib with daughter Miriam and grandchildren
Showstopper Sue Habib with her daughter Miriam and her grandchildren. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Zenya and Sneha Merchant
Sneha Merhcant (right) with daughter Zenya. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Nina Magon Verma with her children
Nina Magon Verma with her children. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Niloufar Molavi with her daughter
Niloufar Molavi with her daughter. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Maria Moncada Alaoui with her nephews
Maria Moncada Alaoui with her nephews. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Namrata Goel Sharma with her children
Namrata Goel Sharma with her children. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Emcees Dr. Sippi Khurana and Tom Abrahams
Emcees Dr. Sippi Khurana and Tom Abrahams. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Malaika Mukoro and her sons
Malaika Mukoro and her sons. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Kanchan Singh with her children
Kanchan Singh with her children. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Anna Reger and her daughter
Anna Reger and her daughter. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Azra Rauf with event co-chair Dr. Fabia Younus
Azra Rauf with event co-chair Dr. Fabia Younus. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Rita Garcia and Pooja Lodhia
Rita Garcia and Pooja Lodhia. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Walter Sassard and Ruchi Mukherjee
Walter Sassard and Ruchi Mukherjee. Photo by Daniel Cheung
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2022 Kaberi and Ruchi Mukherjee
Kaberi and Ruchi Mukherjee, founder of LCA Houston magazine and event host. Photo by Daniel Cheung
Some of Houston’s most moving-and-shaking mothers gathered for a glam fashion show at River Oaks Country Club. The ninth annual International Mother’s Day Soirée luncheon made a splash with a Frida Kahlo-inspired theme and 12 leading ladies, many who rocked the runway with their adorable children or young family members.

Emcees Dr. Sippi Khurana and ABC13 anchor Tom Abrahams greeted the more than 200 guests and introduced event chair Dr. Fabia Yunus. Then it was time for the fashion show, which included notable moms Maria Moncada Alaoui, Bethany Buchanan, Chita Craft, Gina Gaston, Dr. Namrata Sharma Goel, Stacey Lindseth, Nina Verma Magon, Niloufar Molavi, Malaika Mukoro, Anna Reger, and Kanchan Singh.

In keeping with tradition, a Showstopper is always featured in the luncheon; this year’s was Sue Habib of Lexis Florist — which also boasted an elegant presence with red and white floral arrangements dotting each table.

Each model mom also received a glass trophy — and a warm hug — from luncheon and LCAHouston magazine founder Ruchi Mukherjee, whose mother, Kaberi Mukherjee, also strutted the runway with her granddaughter, Aryika. In her closing remarks to the audience, Ruchi noted that “...when you empower a mother, you empower a nation. And supporting local businesses and women owned businesses will strengthen this city and our philanthropy.”

Mukhejee’s annual event is meant to highlight Houston’s diversity, while also bridging cultural divides. She also announced a Woodlands version of the magazine and a corresponding  fall luncheon that will be held on October 16.

Seen in the stylish crowd were Sneha Merchant and daughter, Zenya; Mandy Kao; Toni and Howard Tate; Miya Shay; Pooja Lodhia; Rita Garcia; Dr. Alice Mao; Bikram Singh; Beth Muecke; Cherly Haseeb; Mehrnaz Gill; and Donatella Benckenstein.

