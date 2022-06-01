Haute Houston TV stars and magnificent moms rock River Oaks Country Club in fab fashion event

Some of Houston’s most moving-and-shaking mothers gathered for a glam fashion show at River Oaks Country Club. The ninth annual International Mother’s Day Soirée luncheon made a splash with a Frida Kahlo-inspired theme and 12 leading ladies, many who rocked the runway with their adorable children or young family members.

Emcees Dr. Sippi Khurana and ABC13 anchor Tom Abrahams greeted the more than 200 guests and introduced event chair Dr. Fabia Yunus. Then it was time for the fashion show, which included notable moms Maria Moncada Alaoui, Bethany Buchanan, Chita Craft, Gina Gaston, Dr. Namrata Sharma Goel, Stacey Lindseth, Nina Verma Magon, Niloufar Molavi, Malaika Mukoro, Anna Reger, and Kanchan Singh.

In keeping with tradition, a Showstopper is always featured in the luncheon; this year’s was Sue Habib of Lexis Florist — which also boasted an elegant presence with red and white floral arrangements dotting each table.

Each model mom also received a glass trophy — and a warm hug — from luncheon and LCAHouston magazine founder Ruchi Mukherjee, whose mother, Kaberi Mukherjee, also strutted the runway with her granddaughter, Aryika. In her closing remarks to the audience, Ruchi noted that “...when you empower a mother, you empower a nation. And supporting local businesses and women owned businesses will strengthen this city and our philanthropy.”

Mukhejee’s annual event is meant to highlight Houston’s diversity, while also bridging cultural divides. She also announced a Woodlands version of the magazine and a corresponding fall luncheon that will be held on October 16.

Seen in the stylish crowd were Sneha Merchant and daughter, Zenya; Mandy Kao; Toni and Howard Tate; Miya Shay; Pooja Lodhia; Rita Garcia; Dr. Alice Mao; Bikram Singh; Beth Muecke; Cherly Haseeb; Mehrnaz Gill; and Donatella Benckenstein.