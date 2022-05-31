Chic crowd stylishly steps out for $345,000 fundraiser at Houston Polo Club

What: Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place

Where: Houston Polo Club

The scoop: More than 360 fashionable Houstonians showed off their hottest looks at the Houston Polo Club for the annual Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The event, which toasted Kentucky Derby season, raised more than $345,000 for Bo’s Place, a nonprofit bereavement center that offers grief support services for children, families, and adults at no cost.

Rick Smith, the former Houston Texans general manager, received the first-ever Champion of Hope Award from Laura Laux, Bo’s Place president of the boast of directors. Smith voluntarily and publicly stepped away from his duties as Texans GM to care for his wife, Tiffany, who was battling breast cancer. Rick Smith, who lost Tiffany in 2019, credits Bo’s Place as a source of comfort and aide to himself and his three children. Smith actively works with the nonprofit, serving on the board of directors and as an advocate.

As for the afternoon, emcees Stephen Lewis and Chita Craft welcomed guests who donned floral dresses, hats, fascinators, and seersucker. Guests sipped champagne from the bubble bar, traditional mint juleps, and bites from Cotton Culinary. Event chairs were Carol Lee and Allen Lyons and Sheridan and Robert Plumb, along with honorary chairs, Megan and Luke Hotze, Hallie Vanderhider, Kelli and John Weinzierl, Alissa and Kevin Maples, Millette and Haag Sherman, and Christie and Mark Sullivan.

Before it was off to the races, guests bid on auction items; Debbie and Mark Gregg received a round of applause for securing a first pitch at an Astros game for Mark’s 94-year-old father. Other lucky winners scored a gift certificate to IW Marks, a longtime supporter of Bo’s Place.

“Bo’s Place offers children and families the tools to be resilient after experiencing a great loss,” says Mary Beth Staine, Bo’s Place executive director, “as well as a support network of other bereaved peers as they navigate their grief journey. Together we can help support grieving children, families and individuals giving them hope in their darkest hours and a path to happier and brighter futures.”

