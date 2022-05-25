Legendary Apollo 13 astronaut joins hep Houstonians for $600,000 Be An Angel Gala

Cool cats and Pink Ladies packed The Revaire for the annual Be An Angel Awards Gala, which this year boasted a Grease theme. More than 400 guests showed up for the sock hop event decked out in bobby socks and tennis shoes, Pink Lady Sandy satin jackets, and polka dot dresses.

Reminiscing on old times, attendees perused the more than 80 silent auction items and snapped selfies of their epic costumes. Legendary Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise was spotted among the crowd.

As for the silent auction, the live event brought in more than $600,000 for Be An Angel, which aims to improve the quality of life for children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness by providing needed adaptive equipment and select services.

Hot items up for grabs included three European trips and a rare bottle of Old Van Winkle 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that sold for $11,000. The Wine & Whiskey Pull of more than 176 bottles sold out within 30 minutes.

Event chairs Dot and Walter Cunningham joined dinner chairs were The Honorable Dan Patrick and Mrs. Jan Patrick. Emcee Sam Malone introduced Be An Angel’s executive director, Marti Boone, who presented the 2022 Angel Award to Oticon, a technology company that provides hearing technology for the special needs children Be An Angel services. Oticon’s director, Dr. Laura Shiplet was on hand to accept the award.

After a sumptuous dinner, guests were treated to the swing and rockabilly stylings of the award-winning dance troupe Dance Force.

Seen getting their ’50s on were: Paul and Kristina Somerville, Dr. Laura Shiplett, Dr. Mandy Weydeck, Judy and Ron Girotto, Marissa and Chris Kiefer, Dan Pastorini and Pam Morse, Judy and Chuck Cauthorn, Bob and Michele Chiste, George and Jan Pilko, Ray and Veronica Solcher, Steve and Mary Schmidt, Joel and Sunshine Rogers, Ann and Ron Bennett, Jessica Forsdick, Bob and Glenna Leonard, Bruce and Beth Leonard, Cary and Veronica Benson, Ross and Lisa Astramecki, Chuck and Judy Cauthorn, and Jerry Dearing.