Hip Houston young professionals go wild at Memorial Park for grand glades gathering

Dozens of active young Houstonians recently gathered in Memorial Park’s Clay Family Eastern Glades for a night of celebratory toasts and socially distanced fun.

The sixth-annual Urban Wild Glow in the Glades affair marked Memorial Park Conservancy’s debut event in the Eastern Glades since the project’s highly anticipated completion in July 2020.

Co-chairs Robert Erni, Diandra Breen, and Yvette Salazar led a lively social complete with cocktails, light bites, and glow sticks. Urban Wild members and their guests sampled an array of refreshments: snacks and margaritas from Arnaldo Richard's Picos; drinks from 8th Wonder Brewery & Distillery and Topo Chico USA.

Celebrants enjoyed buzzy beats from DJ Aiden Kennedy, photo ops with Smilebooth Texas, and swanky door prizes from local favorites Manready Mercantile, Pondicheri, Do or Dye Tx, Alto, Fix & Fogg, David Peck, Mirth, and Page Gregory Matthews Designs.

The al fresco festivity, presented by Moss Landscaping and Louise & Gary Moss, raised more than $60,000 for the Conservancy, a local nonprofit that works to restore, preserve, and enhance Memorial Park for the enjoyment of all Houstonians. The event's setting served as a reminder of the 100-acre project's significance during the pandemic's peak.

Who: Robert Erni and Diandra Breen, Yvette Salazar, Louise and Gary Moss, Jeffrey Yates, Clayton Katz, Tanya and Rick Pal, George Lancaster, Becca and Adam Hines; Sarah and Cameron Phillips, Elizabeth and Bob Phillips, William Finnorn, George Johnston, Caroline Dawson, and more YPs.