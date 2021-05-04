Home » Society
wild in the park

Hip Houston young professionals go wild at Memorial Park for grand glades gathering

Houston young professionals go wild at Memorial Park for glades party

By Natalie Galerne
Memorial Park Conservancy Urban Wild Glow in the Glades 2021Caroline Dawson, William Finnorn, Tori Christensen, Meghan Horne
Caroline Dawson, William Finnorn, Tori Christensen, and Meghan Horne. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Memorial Park Conservancy Urban Wild Glow in the Glades 2021 Robert Erni, Michael Bassila, Josh Ibarra, Deja Land
Robert Erni, Michael Bassila, Josh Ibarra, and Deja Land. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Memorial Park Conservancy Urban Wild Glow in the Glades 2021 Danielle O’Bannon, Zoe Cadore, Iman Garrett-Price
Danielle O’Bannon, Zoe Cadore, and Iman Garrett-Price. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Memorial Park Conservancy Urban Wild Glow in the Glades 2021 Tina Sabuco Shellye Arnold
Tina Sabuco and Shellye Arnold.  Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Memorial Park Conservancy Urban Wild Glow in the Glades 2021Nat Wanissorn, Amanda Bissett, Jill Stillwagon
Nat Wanissorn, Amanda Bissett, and Jill Stillwagon. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Memorial Park Conservancy Urban Wild Glow in the Glades 2021 Erica Matthews, Yvette Salazar, Megan Blaisdell Willis, Grace Salvie
Erica Matthews, Yvette Salazar, Megan Blaisdell Willis, and Grace Salvie. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Memorial Park Conservancy Urban Wild Glow in the Glades 2021 Kendra Lynch Brandon Cook
Kendra Lynch and Brandon Cook. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Memorial Park Conservancy Urban Wild Glow in the Glades 2021 Daniel Harrison, Margaret Strode, Thomas Smith;
Daniel Harrison, Margaret Strode, and Thomas Smith. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Memorial Park Conservancy Urban Wild Glow in the Glades 2021 Tara Simon George Lancaster
Tara Simon and George Lancaster.  Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Memorial Park Conservancy Urban Wild Glow in the Glades 2021 Adam and Becca Hines
Adam and Becca Hines.  Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Memorial Park Conservancy Urban Wild Glow in the Glades 2021 Lauren Paine Paige Matthews
Lauren Paine and Paige Matthews. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dozens of active young Houstonians recently gathered in Memorial Park’s Clay Family Eastern Glades for a night of celebratory toasts and socially distanced fun.

The sixth-annual Urban Wild Glow in the Glades affair marked Memorial Park Conservancy’s debut event in the Eastern Glades since the project’s highly anticipated completion in July 2020.

Co-chairs Robert Erni, Diandra Breen, and Yvette Salazar led a lively social complete with cocktails, light bites, and glow sticks. Urban Wild members and their guests sampled an array of refreshments: snacks and margaritas from Arnaldo Richard's Picos; drinks from 8th Wonder Brewery & Distillery and Topo Chico USA.

Celebrants enjoyed buzzy beats from DJ Aiden Kennedy, photo ops with Smilebooth Texas, and swanky door prizes from local favorites Manready Mercantile, Pondicheri, Do or Dye Tx, Alto, Fix & Fogg, David Peck, Mirth, and Page Gregory Matthews Designs.

The al fresco festivity, presented by Moss Landscaping and Louise & Gary Moss, raised more than $60,000 for the Conservancy, a local nonprofit that works to  restore, preserve, and enhance Memorial Park for the enjoyment of all Houstonians. The event's setting served as a reminder of the 100-acre project's significance during the pandemic's peak.

Who: Robert Erni and Diandra Breen, Yvette Salazar, Louise and Gary Moss, Jeffrey Yates, Clayton Katz, Tanya and Rick Pal, George Lancaster, Becca and Adam Hines; Sarah and Cameron Phillips, Elizabeth and Bob Phillips, William Finnorn, George Johnston, Caroline Dawson, and more YPs.

