the great outdoors

Houstonians gear up for the great outdoors in $2 million HMNS gala

Houstonians gear up for the great outdoors in $2 million HMNS gala

By
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Daniel Zilkha, Jane Zilkha, Anna McNair Lindamood and Paul Lindamood
Daniel Zilkha, Jane Zilkha and Anna McNair Lindamood and Paul Lindamood. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Bill Wheless, Laura Wheless, and the Werlin Family
Bill Wheless, Laura Wheless, and the Werlin Family. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Russell and Glenda Gordy and Red FJ Cruiser
Russell and Glenda Gordy and the red FJ Cruiser. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Roslyn and Derrick Mitchell
Roslyn and Derrick Mitchell. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Kim and Dan Moody
Kim and Dan Moody. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Steve Gibson, Kate Gibson, Carolyn Tanner, Garry Tanner
Steve Gibson, Kate Gibson, Carolyn Tanner, and Garry Tanner. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Shaun Gordy
Shawn and Alicia Gordy and Monty. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Mark Kelly, Patty Harris, Russell Gordy, Cathy and Harry Perrin
Mark Kelly, Patty Harris, Russell Gordy, Cathy and Harry Perrin. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Darren and Anna Lindamood, John and Mary Elkins, Sahil Patel, Jane Zlikha, Lynden Unger, Jacob Stein, Jenna Lindley, Daniel Zilkha
Darren and Anna Lindamood, John and Mary Elkins, Sahil Patel, Jane Zlikha, Lynden Unger, Jacob Stein, Jenna Lindley, and Daniel Zilkha. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Garry and Carolyn Tanner, Kristen Weber, Caroline Frinkelstein, Katy Nelson, Margaret Hill, John Nelson, Jeremy Finkelstein
Garry and Carolyn Tanner, Kristen Weber, Caroline Frinkelstein, Katy Nelson, Margaret Hill, John Nelson, and Jeremy Finkelstein. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Cabinet of Curiosities
Dinner in the Cabinet of Curiosities.  Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Shaun, Alicia, Garrett, Rio, Glenda and Russell Gordy
Shaun, Alicia, Garrett, Rio, Glenda, and Russell Gordy. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Laurie Morian, Kim Moody
Laurie Morian and Kim Moody. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Bobbie Nau, Lauren Tarkington
Bobbie Nau and Lauren Tarkington. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022
The grand, green entrance, Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 John and Kristen Berger
John and Kristen Berger. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Kelli and John Weinzierl
Kelli and John Weinzierl. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Knox and Cara Nunnally
Knox and Cara Nunnally. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 Bill Montgomery, Russell Hawkins, Phil Garner, Wil VanLoh
 Bill Montgomery, Russell Hawkins, Phil Garner, and Wil VanLoh. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 President's Picks silent auction items
The President's Picks silent auction gems. Photo by Jenny Antill
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022 menu card
Dinner menu cards. Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke
HMNS Great Outdoors Gala 2022
Guests pack the lobby. Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke
No tux, no gown — no problem. The Houston Museum of Natural Science’s soiree, The Great Outdoors Gala 2022, welcomed all with a decidedly casual, nature-centric theme. More than 500 guests packed the museum halls, donned in outdoorsy gear ranging from hunting boots to fishing poles and waders — and ghillie suits.

A fitting theme, as the event was chaired by Glenda and Russell Gordy, Alicia and Garrett Gordy, and Shaun Gordy. The Gordy Family, the masterminds behind upmarket Gordy and Sons Outfitters, oversaw an event that netted more than $2 million for the HMNS.

The fun started at the entrance, adorned with green turf carpet and wetland brush. A vintage, 1995 custom Toyota FJ Land Cruiser and Monty the English Cocker puppy (who looked sheepishly up with adorable eyes) greeted guests, who received ranch water and prickly pear margarita cocktails served in hollowed-out prickly pears. The museum was decorated with lush greenery, wildflowers, and touches of feathers and antlers.

Then it was off, as attendees were handed an “Adventure through HMNS Guide” that showcased a map of the event and highlighted the action.

American Dreamer, a festive folk troupe, strummed music in the lobby, as folks mingled around a custom teepee bar, the Milam & Greene Whiskey Tasting bar, and perused silent auction items such as stunning gems, minerals, fossils, and more. Popular items also included a private after-hours group Flashlight Tour of the Morian Hall of Paleontology, and a private partridge hunt in Livingston, Montana gifted by Gala chairs Glenda and Russell Gordy.

Speaking of stunning gems, lucky visitors were treated to a glimpse of ‘The King of Kashmir’ Ann Hamman Aquamarine — the only 100-million-carat specimen of its kind in the world. The massive gem made for quite the Instagram post and story.

Making the museum halls the centerpiece, a sumptuous dinner by City Kitchen was served all along the various exhibits, upstairs and downstairs. Some dined with the dinosaurs in the Morian Hall of Paleontology and Morian Overlook, while others enjoyed their meal in the Cabinet of Curiosities, Frensley/Graham Hall of African Wildlife, and Cullen Hall of Gems and Minerals.

After dinner, fans flocked downstairs to the stage, where rockin’ cover band Manhattan wowed the crowd with danceable hits. (One tall, affable guest pulled others in and became the hit of the after party.)

Dancers took break to sip cocktails at the Changes in L’Attitudes boat bar and nibble on treats like chocolate truffles, bourbon freezes, and wild boar tamales. Others enjoyed the privilege of all-access viewing of the blockbuster “Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs” exhibition.

In all, the breezy night was a good-natured celebration of Houston’s hallmark of all things science, discovery, and wonder.

Seen enjoying the great outdoors were: HMNS president and CEO, Joel A. Bartsch, and wife Susanne; Glenda and Russell Gordy; Alicia and Garrett Gordy; Shaun Gordy; Bobbie Nau; Laurie and Reed Morian; Monica and Fox Benton; Mark Kelly and Patty Harris; Kelli and John Weinzierl; Diana and Russell Hawkins; Jennifer and Wil VanLoh; Sippi and Ajay Khurana; Bill Montgomery; Carolyn and Garry Tanner; Kristen and Scott Weber; Gary Cooney; The Smith Family; Kate and Steve Gibson; Kim and Dan Moody; Harry and Cathy Perrin; Jessica and Tom Roupe; Jo-anne and Mike Cousins; and Kristi and George Lindahl.

