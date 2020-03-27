Houston's beloved Nutcracker Market goes virtual amid COVID-19

Given that the coronavirus pandemic has cancelled pretty much everything in Houston this spring, it was only a matter of time before COVID-19 came for one of the city's most popular events.



The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market announced this week that the Houston Ballet Spring Nutcracker Market wouldn't sprawl across the halls of NRG Center April 17 to 19.

But, with Houston's typical can-do spirit, as that news was delivered, so was a solution: the beloved market will take place online.

Running March 25 through April 30, Nutcracker Market will host Virtual 2020 Spring Nutcracker Marketplace via Facebook, featuring many of the same merchants who were scheduled to appear at the event. The online event provides both an opportunity for the shop owners to sell their merchandise and for shoppers to support these small businesses. Shoppers can check out the full list here and can access the market here.



As a boon to the community, 100 percent of the sales from the virtual market will go back to the merchants in Nutcracker Market’s effort to support small business.

“It was so difficult, but ultimately necessary to have to cancel our spring show this year,” said Patsy Chapman, CEO of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, in a statement announcing the move. “However, we are trying to make the best of a complicated situation by offering an alternative space for our merchants to showcase their items and for our shoppers to enjoy a special online shopping event from home. We hope the virtual market brings some happiness to our shoppers and helps supplement the sales of our wonderful merchants who work so hard as small business owners.”



Anyone who previously purchased tickets to the April 17-19 event at NRG Center is for a full refund. Visit the Nutcracker Market website for more information on all ticket refund options. The deadline for refunds is May 15.