Tiffany & Co. selects shining Houston leader as a hometown hero

A dedicated Houstonian has just received a prestigious honor for her charitable work. Tammy Tran Nguyen, founder of KNOWAutism Foundation, was recently recognized as a Tiffany & Co. Hometown Hero.

Tiffany’s Hometown Heroes is the luxe brand’s initiative to recognize “brave and fearless leaders for making a significant impact in their communities during challenging times,” the company notes.

Nguyen was gifted with a custom pendant for her efforts by Tiffany & Co. Galleria store manager Stella Yuan.

KNOWAutism went above and beyond its scope of services to provide face masks, art kits, gift certificates for food, and more to families of children with autism, Yuan noted. Meanwhile, KNOWAutism delivered cameras to Baylor College of Medicine to provide telemedicine opportunities for the clients during the pandemic.

“For the last seven years, our volunteers, board members, friends and supporters have been a critical component of KNOWAutism’s success in helping autistic children and their families as well as the entire Houston community,” said Nguyen in a statement. “I am grateful to have Tiffany & Co. as a partner that works diligently to positively impact and support organizations like KNOWAutism.”

The nonprofit assists families of children with autism in navigating the process of diagnostics, treatment, intervention, and education. Additionally, the foundation provides education and resources to families of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Work also includes providing direct financial assistance to families for diagnostic testing and therapeutic treatments, special interest programs, and disaster relief.