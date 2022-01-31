Home » Society
the ball is a rockin'

Houston Symphony scores $1.1M in lively and rockin' (yes, rockin') ball

Houston Symphony scores $1.1M in lively, rockin' (yes, rockin') ball

By
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Reagan Alex bregman
Reagan Bregman and Alex Bregman. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Beth Wolff, Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs and Cheryl Byington
Beth Wolff, Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs, and Cheryl Byington. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Beth Wolff, Janet Clark, Bill Stubbs and Cheryl Byington
Beth Wolff, Janet Clark, Bill Stubbs, and Cheryl Byington. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Fady Armanious Hallie Vanderhider
Fady Armanious Hallie Vanderhider. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Tammie Johnson Charles Johnson
Tammie and Dr. Charles Johnson. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Tony Frances Buzbee
Tony and Frances Buzbee. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl
Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Houston Symphony Ball 2022
Reagan Bregman and Heather Almond. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Khori Dastoor and Benjoajuin Gouverneur
Khori Dastoor and Benjoajuin Gouverneur. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 John Regina Mangum
John and Regina Mangum. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Eric Lisa Lindsey
Eric and Lisa Lindsey. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Gwen McMurry, Carey Kirkpatrick, Lil Kades and Megan Ryan
Gwen McMurry, Carey Kirkpatrick, Lil Kades, and Megan Ryan. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Joan Robert Duff
Joan and Robert Duff. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Josh Nolan Greta Carlson
Josh Nolan and Greta Carlson. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Brigitte Kali, Farida Abjani and Bill King
Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani, and Bill King. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Sheridan John Eddie Williams
Sheridan and John Eddie Williams. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Susan Denis DeBakey
Susan and Denis DeBakey. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Leslie Siller
Leslie Siller. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Miwa Sakashita and Hirofumi Murabayashi
Miwa Sakashita and Hirofumi Murabayashi. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Betty Tutor and Ann Ayre
Betty Tutor and Ann Ayre. Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Reagan Alex bregman
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Beth Wolff, Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs and Cheryl Byington
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Beth Wolff, Janet Clark, Bill Stubbs and Cheryl Byington
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Fady Armanious Hallie Vanderhider
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Tammie Johnson Charles Johnson
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Tony Frances Buzbee
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl
Houston Symphony Ball 2022
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Khori Dastoor and Benjoajuin Gouverneur
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 John Regina Mangum
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Eric Lisa Lindsey
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Gwen McMurry, Carey Kirkpatrick, Lil Kades and Megan Ryan
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Joan Robert Duff
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Josh Nolan Greta Carlson
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Brigitte Kali, Farida Abjani and Bill King
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Sheridan John Eddie Williams
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Susan Denis DeBakey
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Leslie Siller
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Miwa Sakashita and Hirofumi Murabayashi
Houston Symphony Ball 2022 Betty Tutor and Ann Ayre

The line was heard more than a few times in the ballroom of Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel: “This symphony ball is rockin’!”

Indeed, one might not ordinarily equate “rockin’” and “Houston Symphony,” but the symphony’s recent event, dubbed the 2022 Symphony Ball: The Symphony World in Harmony, was anything but ordinary. Nor was the final tally: the ball raised $1.1 million for the symphony’s education and community engagement initiatives.

Despite chilly temps, Houstonians dazzled in grand gowns and formalwear. Nearly 350 packed the silent auctions and snapped pics and selfies amid stunning floral arrangements courtesy of Richard Flowers.

Then, it was off to the ball, with a presentation of the 2022 Symphony Ball honorees: Margaret Alkek Williams, recipient of the Lifetime of Philanthropy Award; Janet F. Clark, recipient of the Ima Hogg Philanthropy Award; and John Mangum, recipient of the Raphael Fliegel Award for Visionary Leadership. Houston society mainstays and event chairs Cheryl Byington, Bull Stubbs, and Beth Wolff welcomed guests and got the evening started.

A gourmet multi-course dinner by the hotel’s executive chef Jean-Luc Royere — with wine pairings selected by Lindy and John Rydman of Spec’s — won praise, a highlight was the chocolate mousse encased in an edible chocolate piano.

Speaking of piano, multi-instrumentalist Dave Bennet used his as a stool as he did his best Jerry Lee Lewis impression and wowed the crowd with his rockin’ quartet. The dance floor quickly filled as Bennett and company brought the house done; a perfect leadoff to veteran rocker Sammy Hagar.

Hagar, who flew in as a favor to the symphony, strummed up an acoustic performance with his longtime guitarist Vic Johnson. (Rumor had it Fertitta stayed late to dine with Hagar after the show.)

A hot night indeed on a brisk January night, one that spells exciting times as Houston returns to society season.

Seen at the ball: Margaret Alkek Williams, Scott Mclelland, Alex and Reagan Bregman, John Mangum, Brigitte Kalai, Heather Almond, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and many, many more.

Read These Next
Winnie's Southern Smoke pop-up chicken sandwich
Houston's best food and drink talent star in new charity pop-up series
The Girl by Tony Paraná
Houston arts nonprofit unveils pop-up auction in lieu of annual gala
David Cordua Sara Cordua wedding
Wondrous weddings + fabulous fêtes lead Houston's top society stories