Stylish Houstonians paint the town at chic Upper Kirby gallery opening parties

Stylish Houstonians paint the town at chic Upper Kirby gallery opening

Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl.
Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Christopher Martin Heather Williams
Christopher Martin and Heather Williams. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Miguel Moscoso, Marcelo Saenz, Adrian Dueñas
 Miguel Moscoso, Marcelo Saenz and Adrian Dueñas. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Melissa Dobrowski
Melissa Dobrowski. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Hannah Hurt
Hannah Hurt. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Emily Dipuma Zach Ondarza
Emily Dipuma and Zach Ondarza. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Sarah Pope Chris Tilton
Sarah Pope and Chris Tilton. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Roz Pactor Crystin Pactor
Roz and Crystin Pactor. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Ursaline Hamilton
Ursaline Hamilton. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Tanya Phil Mudrow
Tanya and Phil Mudrow. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Thomas Savoie, Audrey Schulz, Maddy and Blake Henningsen
Thomas Savoie, Audrey Schulz and Maddy and Blake Henningsen. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Stephanie Perkins Andrea Chiapuzzo
Stephanie Perkins and Andrea Chiapuzzo. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Robert Haley Abigail Henningsen
 Robert Haley and Abigail Henningsen. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Pierce Anna Stonesifer Regan Bailey
Pierce and Anna Stonesifer and Regan Bailey. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Heather Williams Kendall Ondarza
Heather Williams and Kendall Ondarza. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Jordan Rich Carey Metz
Jordan Rich and Carey Metz. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Jose Ocque Stuart Rosenberg
Jose Ocque and Stuart Rosenberg. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Martin Gallery Houston opening Oliver Halkowich Amy Johnston
Oliver Halkowich and Amy Johnston. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
What: Christopher Martin Gallery’s opening week

Where: Tanglewood and Upper Kirby

The scoop: Christopher Martin Gallery’s new Houston outpost recently opened its doors to the public (read the original story here). Ahead of its official unveiling, the gallery, owned by renowned, Aspen-based artist Christopher Martin, hosted two buzzy cocktail previews. The first was an ultra-intimate affair hosted in the Tanglewood home of longtime collectors.

While exploring the art-filled property, brimming with a curated archive of Martin’s work, guests enjoyed an array of delicious hors d’oeuvres artfully prepared personally by Charles Clark and paired with Ride & Ridden, whose 2020 RIDE Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon features a label design by Steve Wrubel, the Dallas-based photographer that shares the opening exhibit with Martin.

The following evening, the party moved to the just completed Christopher Martin Gallery digs along Upper Kirby District’s acclaimed Gallery Row. There, the stylish and eclectic crowd enjoyed a first look at the space and spilled out onto Colquitt, where two Martin design wrapped exotic cars marked the entry.

DJ Navarro set a festive beat for the fun-filled celebration featuring bites by Clark Cooper Concepts and cocktails from Gentle Ben Spirits.

Who: Heather Williams, Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Miguel Moscoso, Marcelo Saenz, Adrian Dueñas, Melissa Dobrowski, Ursaline Hamilton, Hannah Hurt, Emily Dipuma, Zach Ondarza, Tanya Mudrow, Phil Mudrow, Robert Haley and Abigail Henningsen.

