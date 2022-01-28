Stylish Houstonians paint the town at chic Upper Kirby gallery opening parties

What: Christopher Martin Gallery’s opening week

Where: Tanglewood and Upper Kirby

The scoop: Christopher Martin Gallery’s new Houston outpost recently opened its doors to the public (read the original story here). Ahead of its official unveiling, the gallery, owned by renowned, Aspen-based artist Christopher Martin, hosted two buzzy cocktail previews. The first was an ultra-intimate affair hosted in the Tanglewood home of longtime collectors.

While exploring the art-filled property, brimming with a curated archive of Martin’s work, guests enjoyed an array of delicious hors d’oeuvres artfully prepared personally by Charles Clark and paired with Ride & Ridden, whose 2020 RIDE Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon features a label design by Steve Wrubel, the Dallas-based photographer that shares the opening exhibit with Martin.

The following evening, the party moved to the just completed Christopher Martin Gallery digs along Upper Kirby District’s acclaimed Gallery Row. There, the stylish and eclectic crowd enjoyed a first look at the space and spilled out onto Colquitt, where two Martin design wrapped exotic cars marked the entry.

DJ Navarro set a festive beat for the fun-filled celebration featuring bites by Clark Cooper Concepts and cocktails from Gentle Ben Spirits.

Who: Heather Williams, Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Miguel Moscoso, Marcelo Saenz, Adrian Dueñas, Melissa Dobrowski, Ursaline Hamilton, Hannah Hurt, Emily Dipuma, Zach Ondarza, Tanya Mudrow, Phil Mudrow, Robert Haley and Abigail Henningsen.