taste the trends
Where to eat 9 of the hottest food trends of 2025 in Houston
A new year means time for food-focused national outlets and culinary experts to predict the hottest restaurant trends. After sifting through dozens of predictions including those from Food & Wine magazine, cocktail website Punch, Food Network, Whole Foods Market, Chowhound, the dieticians at SiriusXM Doctor Radio, and more, these Houston restaurants align with the national trends. Here’s what to get hungry for in 2025 and where to get it.
Artisan Masa
Chefs across the U.S. are mad for masa, the nixtamalized corn dough central to Mexican cuisine. Chef Hugo Ortega was one of the first chefs in Houston to offer masa dishes made the old school way, from memela (toasted masa pancake with roasted pork) and molotes at Xochi to masa gorditas at Urbe, his street food concept in Uptown Park. At Michelin-starred Tatemó, every course on its tasting menu includes at least one masa component. Newly revamped Maximo touts masa cornbread with caviar and masa-crusted halibut. Vibrant flips heirloom masa pancakes with coconut probiotic cream, jam, candied pecans, lemon and mint maple, and Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized Ema sports huaraches – masa cakes layered with black beans, chicken, and cabbage. At recently-opened Montrose restaurant Mexican Sugar, warm hand-pressed hibiscus and corn tortillas made from heirloom masa accompany lobster fundito and fajitas.
Whipped ricotta
Move over burrata – ricotta is the big cheese of the moment. House made focaccia is the vehicle for whipped ricotta, roasted garlic, and thyme at Il Bracco, while nearby Maggiano’s serves whipped ricotta with truffle and honey. New downtown restaurant Barbacana garnishes its Greek potato pavé with whipped ricotta and paprika. At The Palm, find basil-whipped ricotta with grilled peaches, lemon zest, EVOO, hot honey drizzle, and sourdough crostini – a starter that could easily stand in for lunch.
Microsizing
In keeping with health trends, consumers want big flavors in smaller packages. This year, expect more flights, mini portions, amuse-bouche, tapas and dumplings. Lee’s cocktail lounge serves mini cocktails and a “smalls” menu of handhelds like the standout crab rolls and hamachi tacos with guacamole. Globally inspired Traveler’s Cart proffers zesty pan-fried cumin lamb dumplings, and Mutiny Wine Room has Tuesday night steak flights. At newly-opened Fielding’s River Oaks, find the Ice Box Martini flight — three variations made with different gins for $28.
Live-fire cooking
In 2025, chefs will continue to play with fire, which suggests that the oldest cooking method is still the best. At Credence, owner Levi Goode offers adventurous, yet familiar, South Texas fare elevated by the art of live-fire cooking over mesquite and post oak – think fire-roasted seafood tower, wood-roasted carrots, and cowboy cut ribeye with chimichurri. Prime 131 puts its live fire grills in the middle of the dining room, offering a view of its cooks grilling and searing wagyu and prime steaks. The secret to live fire Tex-Mex at Candente is its fragrant mesquite, while its sister restaurant Andiron sears steaks and many sides on a 22-foot live fire grill. Grilled olives, anyone?
Enhanced dining experiences
Guests want more than good food – they want an experience. Vibe dining is still going strong this year with everything from fire dancers and flaming steak to showy tableside presentations. Customize your ice cream sundae at The Marigold Club; create your perfect Caesar or martini mixed from tableside carts at Turner’s Cut; dine on Korean barbecue grilled on your table at Bori's second location in Montrose, and watch live performers while chowing down at upscale Toca Madera.
Maple syrup
According to the dieticians on SiriusXM Doctor Radio, natural sweeteners like maple syrup and honey are the new perk for savory dishes. At Auden, fluffy scallion hot cakes with cultured butter, chili agrodolce, and maple syrup are a savory-sweet highlight. South Texas quail gets the royal treatment at King Ranch Texas Kitchen, where they’re stuffed with rattler cheese and bacon-wrapped with chipotle barbecue maple glaze. Downtown at Vic & Anthony’s, thick, peppered bacon sizzles with root beer glaze and bourbon barrel maple syrup.
Honey
Da Marco combines Sicilian scampi with orange honey salad, and Mendocino Farms recently introduced Winter Citrus and Goat Cheese Saladwith oranges and hot citrus honey. Katami’s Tomato Somen Salad is a delightful mélange of cold noodles, Campari tomatoes, and honey soy sauce. Via 313 sweetens up its Bobo Brazil pizza with Mike’s hot honey, while carrots at Doris Metropolitan get a harissa honey glace.
Pistachios
Sweet roasted pistachios add sophisticated flair to the foie gras mousse with huckleberry mostarda at Little’s Oyster Bar. Michelin star recipient BCN Taste+Tradition serves a beet-pistachio-raspberry ravioli salad with kefir cheese and pistachio oil. And still new Mediterranean restaurant Októ pairs pistachio butter with frena, a rich focaccia like bread, along with olives and pickled peppers.
Caviar on everything including dessert
The pricey oceanic pearls that give everything a nutty, salty pop are still on top. At The Kennedy piano bar and restaurant, decadent fried mozzarella sticks are crowned with crème fraiche and caviar. Azumi lays on the richness with caviar-crowned uni and a quail egg yolk. For dessert, Navy Blue cleverly pairs green apple sorbet and crème fraiche gelato with Siberian caviar in its Apples & Eggs, or head to Baso and ask for a caviar topping on its signature Basque cheesecake.