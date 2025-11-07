where to eat on Veteran's Day
Running list of Veteran's Day 2025 food and drinks deals in Houston
Both locally-owned, independent restaurants and some of the biggest national chains are offering special deals in honor of Veteran’s Day. The offer range from small discounts to free dishes and even free meals.
Unless noted specifically below, all of these deals are available on Tuesday, November 11. Both active duty military personnel and veterans should be prepared to show ID to claim the offers. Reservations are recommended at upscale eateries that take them.
CultureMap will update this list through Monday, November 10.
Midtown bar Axelrad offers both veterans and active duty personnel a 20 percent discount every day.
Azumi, a sushi restaurant in River Oaks District, will take 50 percent off the bill. Reservations are recommended.
Salad chain Bread Zeppelin will take 50 percent off any Zeppelin or Bowl 10 am-3 pm on November 11.
Comfort Foodies, Southern-inspired restaurant in Northwest Houston, is offering a free empanada — choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, or spinach — 11am to 8pm on November 11.
Hot dog chain Dog Haus will offer a free Haus Dog on November 11 at its three Houston-area locations. The deal is good for dine-in only.
Fielding’s Wood Grill, a fancy burger joint in The Woodlands, will offer veterans a free dessert from 11 am-3 pm.
Good God, Nadine’s, a casual bar near Washington Avenue, will give veterans a free order of its skillet cornbread.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a Greek restaurant chain with a location in Baybrook, will offer 25 percent off all gyros and gyro combo meals on November 11.
Kazzan Ramen will take 50 percent off a veteran’s bill at lunch and dinner (11 am-11 pm).
Get get one complimentary kolache at the Kolache Shoppe locations in Memorial and Greenway Plaza.
All locations of Kroger will take 10 percent off the total purchase.
Liberty Kitchen will serve veterans a free bowl of its signature gumbo.
Logan's Roadhouse, a casual restaurant with two Houston-area locations, will offer a free lunch from 11 am to 3 pm on November 11. Contact the preferred location for availability of deal.
All three locations of Molina’s Cantina will take half-off a veteran’s bill.
Both locations of The Original Ninfa’s offer veterans and active duty personnel a 50 percent discount all day every day.
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille will offer a free dinner-cut pork chop on November 11 from 4 pm to close when accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner entree. If dining alone or with other veterans, veterans will receive a dinner-cut pork chop for half off original price. The deal is good for dine-in only.
Miami-based burger joint PINCHO always offers veterans a 25 percent discount.
Pizaro’s Pizza extends a 10 percent discount to veterans every day, including November 11.
Raising Cane’s gives veterans, active duty military, and first responders a 10 percent discount when they mention the Hero Discount Program while ordering.
Third Ward favorite The Savoy will offer veterans a choice of the following free entrees from 4-6 pm: BLT, shrimp basket, Savoy burger, quesadilla (chicken or beef), vegan fried rice.
All three locations of Texas comfort food restaurant State Fare will offer veterans a free meal from a special menu that includes a cheeseburger, birria grilled cheese, smoked chicken Cobb salad, hot honey chicken sandwich, or fried shrimp platter. Reservations recommended.
Torchy’s Tacos will offer a free taco and non-alcoholic beverage at all of its Houston-area locations on November 11.
All seven Houston-area locations of Twin Peaks will offer a free lunch (11 am-3 pm) from a select menu on November 11.
Comfort food restaurant Willie’s Grill & Icehouse will offer a free bacon cheeseburger and regular side on November 11.
----
Alex Bentley contributed to this article.