Lex-Mex at its finest
TRIBUTE serves up the flavors of fall with a Tex-Lex twist
At TRIBUTE, the arrival of fall means more than a change in the weather. It’s an invitation to discover a new collection of dishes inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico — all through the restaurant’s signature Tex-Lex lens.
Located at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, TRIBUTE refreshes its menu with the seasons, giving its culinary team an opportunity to spotlight fresh ingredients at their peak while putting a creative spin on time-honored flavors. The result is a dining experience that feels rooted in tradition while continuing to evolve.
And getting a new dish onto the menu is no small feat.
A culinary competition, TRIBUTE style
For the TRIBUTE culinary team, selecting new dishes is one of the most exciting — and competitive — parts of the year. Chef concepts and recipe ideas go head-to-head in a bracket-style tasting process, with dishes advancing through rounds of tasting, feedback, and plenty of friendly debate.
Only the strongest contenders make the final cut. By the time a dish lands on the menu, it has been tested, refined, and championed by the team.
This fall’s lineup offers plenty to champion.
The Iberico Pork Al Pastor puts an elevated spin on one of Mexico City’s most beloved street foods. Richly marinated Iberico pork brings exceptional marbling, tenderness, and depth of flavor to the dish, while traditional al pastor flavors pay homage to the bustling street-food culture of the Mexican capital.
Gulf Coast Bouillabaisse is a can't-miss, seafood-forward stew. Gulf snapper, shrimp, blue crab, and seared scallops showcase the abundance of the coastal waters, while a fragrant saffron broth, roasted fennel, and fingerling potatoes add layers of depth. Rooted in the bold flavors of Cajun and Creole cuisine, the dish honors the Gulf Coast’s fishing heritage and tradition of transforming the day’s freshest catch into memorable meals.
Gulf Coast BouillabaissePhoto courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
Inspired by the agricultural heritage of Central Texas, the Central Texas Orchard Salad is a vibrant dish that showcases the region’s orchards, farms, and artisan producers. Local greens are paired with Hill Country pear and Veldhuizen Gouda, highlighting the fresh flavors and craftsmanship at the heart of Texas farm-to-table cuisine. Bright citrus and a rich brown butter-sherry vinaigrette create a thoughtful balance of freshness and richness, allowing each ingredient to shine.
A fresh approach to wellness
Fall’s menu also continues TRIBUTE’s commitment to wellness-inspired dining. The restaurant’s Healthy Items menu features flavorful, nutrient-focused dishes made with fresh, wholesome ingredients, including vibrant vegetables, fruits, grains, and proteins foundational to the cuisines of Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico.
For breakfast and brunch, freshly squeezed juices are made to order with fresh fruits and vegetables, adding another refreshing way to start the day.
At the heart of it all is TRIBUTE’s Tex-Lex philosophy — a culinary celebration of Houston’s past, present, and future. By bringing together influences from Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico, the restaurant reflects the diverse cultures that have shaped Southeast Texas cuisine.
The fall menu is another chapter in that story: familiar traditions, fresh perspectives, and plenty of reasons to pull up a chair. Book a table at TRIBUTE and sample the menu for yourself.