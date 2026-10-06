tales from the pits
Skip the line at hot Heights barbecue joint via VIP 'experience'
Houstonians have embraced Terry Black’s Barbecue. Since the Michelin-recommended, Austin-based barbecue joint opened its Houston location in August, fans have been lining up for its signature Central Texas-style smoked meats.
Now, the restaurant is giving customers an opportunity to get an up close look at its operations — and skip the line — for a price.
Called the Terry Black’s Experience, the offering is a one-hour tour that begins with a behind the scenes tour of the restaurant’s smokehouse, which is powered by six, 1,000-gallon, offset smokers. Participants will then dine on a full spread of meats, sides, desserts, and drinks at a reserved table. Priced at $150 per person, the reservation-only experience is available to book via OpenTable.
“For the Terry Black’s Experience, we wanted to create something that feels authentic to our roots and provide guests an opportunity to go beyond the main dining room and see firsthand the craftsmanship, care, flavor, and consistency that goes into our barbecue,” general manager Jon Ramirez said in a statement. “Whether it’s a date night, a group outing, or a chance to show out-of-town visitors what Texas barbecue is all about, we’re excited to give people a memorable experience that brings them closer to what makes Terry Black’s special.”
Those who splurge on the Terry Black’s Experience will dine on a generous spread of Terry Black’s full offerings, including beef brisket, “dino” beef ribs, pork ribs, turkey, house-made sausages, and chopped beef — all of which are cut order, naturally. They’re paired with sides, including macaroni and cheese, green beans, cream corn, pinto beans, potato salad, coleslaw, Mexican rice, and cornbread muffins. Diners also get their choice of dessert and drinks, including wine, beer, and the signature black frozen margarita.
Touted by Texas Monthly as “the most impressive barbecue chain in Texas,” siblings Christina, Mike, and Mark Black founded Terry Black’s in Austin in 2014. Since then, the company has grown to seven locations statewide, with a San Antonio restaurant expected to open before the end of 2026.
The Houston location will eventually include a boutique hotel, steakhouse, and bathhouse, Mike Black told CultureMap. Details about those plans will be shared at a later time.