slip sliding away
New restaurant slides into the Museum District with burgers and tendies
The Museum District recently welcomed a new restaurant devoted to mini burgers, chicken tenders, and milkshakes. Slip Sliders is now open for lunch and dinner daily.
Located in the Parc Binz II building at at 1802 Binz St, Slip Sliders is owned by Houston restaurant veteran Rasheed Refaey, whose resume includes Houston’s, Pappasito’s, Le Colonial, and Eddie V’s. With only 22 seats inside (outdoor seating is coming soon), Slip Sliders could appeal to families looking for a quick bite either before or after a visit to the nearby Children’s Museum Houston.
The menu starts with burgers, including the Backyard (lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard, mayo, and American cheese), the straightforward Signature Slip (American cheese, pickles, burger sauce), and the more decadent Hickory Dickory (bacon, onion rings, hickory sauce, cheddar). Dinners also have the option of sandwiches built around grilled or fried chicken as well as seafood sandwiches made with a shrimp patty, grilled or blackened salmon, or fried whitefish. Vegetarians may opt for the falafel or a veggie patty.
Chicken tenders are served with one of seven sauces. Combo boxes pair sliders and tenders. Those looking for something a little healthier may opt for a salad — add chicken (grilled or fried) or salmon (grilled or blackened) for a little more protein. Sides includes fries, onion rings, fried pickles, or spicy slaw. For dessert, choose a milkshake or or beignet bites.
“At Slip Sliders, we’re passionate about doing things the right way,” said Refaey. “From freshly ground beef chuck loins to house-made sauces prepared daily, our goal is to create sliders that satisfy everyone who craves a good burger. Houston is a city that loves food, and we’re excited to offer a fun, approachable spot where people can gather and enjoy quality flavors.”