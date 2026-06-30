Shack Attack
Burger giant Shake Shack opening new store in bustling Houston suburb
The Houston-area will welcome its 10th Shake Shack next week. The global burger juggernaut will open in Richmond on July 8.
Located in the Aliana development at 19130 W Bellfort St, the restaurant features Shake Shack’s double drive-through design that it also used in Sugar Land, Katy, Webster, and its recently-opened Meyerland store. It also offers
Diners may expedite their visit by ordering online via the company’s website or through an app.
“Given the area’s sustained population growth and vibrant retail ecosystem, Richmond is the type of thriving market that we are targeting strategically to deepen Shake Shack’s footprint beyond its initial urban presence,” a Shake Shack spokesperson tells CultureMap in an email. “In terms of Aliana, the shopping destination was a great next step for expansion as we continue to grow and reach new guests in the area.”
Whether opting for dine-in or drive-thru, customers will dine on the same food that’s made the chain a worldwide success. The company's iconic ShackBurger starts with premium beef that's cooked on a griddle, topped with both the signature ShackSauce and vegetables, and served on a potato bun. A vegetarian mushroom burger and fried chicken sandwich are also available. Fries, shakes, and seasonal specials round out the experience.
On opening day, the first customers will receive Shake Shack tumblers. In addition, the restaurant will donate $1 from every sandwich sold to East Ford Bend Human Needs, a nonprofit that helps families facing food insecurity and/or temporary financial crisis in East Fort Bend County.
Shake Shack isn’t done opening new locations in the Houston area. The company will add Cypress to its roster in 2027, according to a spokesperson.