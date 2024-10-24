Frightfully Fun
Scary-good celebrations rise at 2 hauntingly delicious Houston restaurants
Rumor has it that Texas is one of the most Halloween-obsessed states in the nation, so naturally two of Houston's hottest restaurants have spine-tingling events lined up for All Hallow's Eve.
Following in the bony footsteps of its Cena Negrahonoring Dia de los Muertos, Flora Mexican Kitchen is now hosting an all-day celebration of spookiness on Saturday, October 26.
Expect this same level of commitment from guests at Flora Mexican Kitchen this year. Photo by Leah Wilson Photography
It begins with brunch from 10 am-3 pm, accompanied by the enchanting melodies of a live Spanish guitarist to set the mood.
Brunch bites include crunchy chilaquiles, frutas del mar for seafood lovers, and traditional-with-a-twist huevos rancheros. Delectable sunrise sips include a brunch-exclusive hibiscus margarita, a salty oyster shooter, and The Flores: a frozen margarita elevated with fresh-pressed cucumber juice and muddled jalapeños.
The evening brings a special $55 three-course tasting menu featuring the bold, vibrant flavors of the season (alongside the all-day menu). Curated by culinary director Mate Zorrilla, the first course is your choice of huauzontles or lobster quesadilla, beef tenderloin or sea bass pibil, for the main, and pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate semi-freddo for dessert.
A scene from last year's Cena Negra. Photo by Leah Wilson Photography
This is also your chance to try the Big Vibe Group Reserva de la Familia Añejo. Aged in a private Colombian oak cask, it's perfect for sipping.
Once you arrive in costume, grab a complimentary welcome cocktail provided by Maestro Dobel Diamante and get swept away by live mariachi and dancers. Partygoers can also dance the night away in the courtyard until midnight, surrounded by an ofrenda and towering catrinas and enjoying the beats of a DJ, a face painter, a taco cart pop-up, and satellite bars for those looking to sip and mingle under the stars.
Eat tacos under the stars.Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography
If you can't find your preferred time slot online, call 713-360-6477 for reservations.
At Coppa Osteria, step into the eerie elegance of a Haunted Roman Feast on October 26, where you’ll be greeted with a complimentary glass of champagne when you arrive in costume.
Enjoy a spook-filled evening in the webbed-out dining room, and don't miss the specials of the week, featuring short ribs and the beloved persimmon crostata, and new menu offerings like Kaluga Huso Caviar for $50 paired with $5 martinis. Other chilling cuisine offerings include a roasted beet and goat cheese salad, tuna tartare broken arancini, truffle mushroom risotto, and veal milanese picatta.
$50 caviar paired with $5 martinis — it's about balance. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography
If you want to party hop, do so safely with a 15 percent discount on Alto rides to and from Big Vibe Group restaurants for the rest of the year. Just use the code TBVG15 to enjoy a worry-free night.
Keep the celebration going with brunch and live music the next morning at Flora, or head to Graffiti Kitchen and Barfor a more laid-back vibe.
Huevos rancheros can cure a morning after.Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography
From 10 am-4 pm, treat yourself to ultimate hangover healers like The Cure, a golden chicken schnitzel topped with Coppa Osteria’s famous carbonara, or a chilaquiles omelette that captures the best of both worlds.
This evening of unforgettable ghoulish fun, delicious food, and lively entertainment promises two spooktacular Halloween events you won't want to miss.