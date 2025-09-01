pho for florida
Hustling Houston Vietnamese restaurant signs 24 unit franchise deal
A Houston-based Vietnamese restaurant will grow significantly after signing its first major franchise agreement. Saigon Hustle will open as many as 24 locations in Florida, Tennessee, and the Carolinas via its partnership with the Florida-based Virentes Partners Group.
Founded in 2020 by Houstonians Cassie Ghaffar and Sandy Nguyen, Saigon Hustle pitches itself as a the Chipotle of Vietnamese food. Its wide-ranging menu includes banh mi, vermicelli bowls, rice plates, appetizers, and pho. It currently has locations in Garden Oaks and Spring Branch.
“When we launched Saigon Hustle, our goal was simple: share Vietnamese flavors in a way that’s fun, approachable, and unforgettable,” Ghaffar said in a statement. “This partnership opens the door to reach so many more guests, while keeping the heart and energy of our brand alive in every location.”
The restaurant has been on an upward track since it won the Million Dollar Restaurant Launch competition from Savory Fund, a venture fund that helps restaurants grow. Other Savory Fund concepts include Austin-based pizzeria Via 313, Arizona-based restaurant Hash Kitchen, and Miami-based burger concept Pincho.
Virentes Partners Group has experience operating franchised restaurants, including locations of Houston-based concepts Shipley Do-Nuts and Sweet Paris Creperie.
“There’s truly nothing like Saigon Hustle — the flavors, the energy, and the experience are completely one-of-a-kind,” said Andrew K. Smith, co-founder and managing director of Savory Fund. “We’re thrilled to partner with the incredible Virentes team to bring this unique concept to new cities and communities. We can’t wait for more people to discover and fall in love with what Cassie and Sandy have built.”