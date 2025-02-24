Rodeo Best Bites 2025
Top Houston restaurants lasso big prizes at Rodeo Best Bites Competition
Marsala-braised short ribs and sundried tomato spread on cayenne pepper toast took two of the top prizes at the Rodeo season’s food-and-wine-focused kickoff event. Held on the Sunday before the cook-off begins, the annual Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition drew a sold out crowd of more than 6,000 people to NRG Center.
More than 100 restaurants served food at the event. Attendees have the opportunity to taste almost 500 of the award-winning wines from the 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition. The annual competition drew almost 2,900 entries from 20 countries, including 558 from Texas and 314 from Napa County, this year’s featured region.
While attendees enjoyed all the food and wine, a panel of judges made of chefs, media, and influencers awarded prizes in various categories. They recognized a range of dishes that included a pistachio tart from Cultivated F+B, the restaurant at the Lancaster Hotel; a Bayou Melt slide from Texas comfort food restaurant State Fare; and three desserts from Guzel Cakes, a bakery in Memorial. Once again, chicken tenders from Raising Cane’s took home one of the coveted prizes, and we’re certain it pairs well with Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvée Brut Champagne AOC, NV, the wine competition’s Grand Champion Best of Show.
Cotton Culinary regained its title of winning People’s Choice with a “Forager’s Feast,” while second place went to the crispy Thai shrimp from Davis Street at Hermann Park.
Some of the favorites from the non-winners included a chicken tikka slider from Red Dot Cuisine, a classic tamale from Henderson & Kane, a hot dog from Heights wine bar Padre’s, and the beef carpaccio pizza from Pizaro’s. Houston classic Brennan’s drew a long line for its savory crawfish cheesecake.
Best Bites serves as the unofficial kick-off to Rodeo season ahead of the trail rides and barbecue cook-off. Those who missed the festivities have the opportunity to sample some of the winning wines in the Rodeo's wine garden, and many of the bottles will be auctioned off at the Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner on Sunday, March 2.
Here’s the full list of winners:
People’s Choice
1st: Cotton Culinary — A Forager's Feast
2nd: Davis Street at Hermann Park — crispy Thai shrimp
Outstanding Showmanship
1st: SheShe Treats
2nd: Brothers Produce
Tasty Tradition Award
1st: Cultivated F&B — Pistachio tart with citrus and elderflower cremeux and strawberry macaron
2nd: Raising Cane’s — Chicken fingers, toast, and Cane’s sauce
Trailblazer Appetizer
1st: Robinette & Company Caterers — Sundried tomato spread on cayenne pepper toast topped with candied bacon
2nd: State Fare Kitchen & Bar — Bayou Melt Slider (smoked brisket patty, melted pepper jack cheese, zesty pico slaw and sweet and spicy jalapeno bacon jam)
3rd: Jamaica Paradise Kitchen — Paradise Bites
Lone Star Entrée
1st: North Italia — Braised short rib marsala
2nd: Merlion Restaurant — Shrimp Raad Prick (shrimp in Thai basil red curry sauce with cilantro and shallots, served over jasmine rice)
3rd: Grace Italian Kitchen — Boneless short rib with pancetta risotto and molasses bourbon glaze
Two-Steppin’ Dessert
1st: Guzel Cakes — Banana pudding cake, strawberry cheesecake, vanilla pudding with cookie butter
2nd: Hudson House — Key lime pie
3rd: Mostly Chocolate — House-made Turkish pistachio and sesame seed paste folded with crispy phyllo shreds cooked in brown butter
Rookie Award
The Cheesecake Queen — Key lime mini cheesecakes