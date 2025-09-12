Bon Appetit Best New Restaurants
Bon Appetit showers praise on Aaron Bludorn's bistro in Houston hotel
Aaron Bludorn’s newest restaurant is basking in the national spotlight. Bon Appetit named Perseid, the chef’s French restaurant in the Hotel Saint Augustine, to its list of The 20 Best New Restaurants of 2025.
Published Friday, September 12, the list includes restaurants from 18 cities across America, as both Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles earned two entries each. Perseid is the only Texas restaurant to make the list.
Writer Sam Stone praises both Perseid’s setting within the boutique hotel, described as “an airy, modernist space brimming with sagebrush,” and hails it as serving “a menu you won’t find at another hotel in America.”
Credit for the unique menu goes to Bludorn and Perseid’s executive chef Michael Le. Together, they’ve created dishes that Stone notes blend Cajun and Vietnamese flavors into classic French fare, including a burger dressed with banh mi toppings and a crawfish sausage.
“What might be a cacophony of notes in less skilled hands blends into a delicious harmony as dinner unfolds,” Stone writes.
“We’re thrilled to bring more attention to the amazing culinary scene here in Houston,” Bludorn tells CultureMap. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed creating this restaurant at Hotel Saint Augustine as a reflection of what our city has to offer.”
“Another proud moment for our city,” adds Bludorn’s business partner Cherif Mbodji. “Grateful for this recognition and so proud of our incredible team. Thrilled to see Houston’s vibrant culinary scene continue to shine.”Bon Appetit has been generous in its praise of Houston’s culinary community. Last month, Casaema earned a spot on the magazine’s list of America’s 14 best new breakfast joints. In June, Rice Village cocktail bar Lee’s earned the only Texas spot on the 9 best new bars of 2025.