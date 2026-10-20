All I want for Christmas
Mariah Carey's holiday bar popping up at revolving Houston restaurant
“I don’t want a lot for Christmas,” but Houston fans are sure to add a Mariah Carey-themed bar to their holiday wishlist. The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar opens on November 19 at Spindletop, promising an immersive experience that celebrates the ‘Queen of Christmas’ and features cocktails made with Carey’s Black Irish cream liqueur.
“The holidays are my favorite time of year, and I love finding new ways to share the magic with my fans,” Mariah Carey said in a statement. “This year, we're making my holiday bars even more fabulous and bringing the celebration to more cities than ever before! Think festive cocktails, wall-to-wall sparkle, and plenty of surprises. I can't wait for everyone to celebrate with us!”
Now in its third year, the themed bar is a collaboration between Carey, events platform Bucket Listers, and Black Irish. The 2026 edition marks its first Houston pop-up. Spindletop, the revolving restaurant perched atop the Hyatt Regency, reopened this spring after closing during the pandemic.
“Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar has quickly become a beloved holiday tradition,” Andy Lederman, founder and CEO of Bucket Listers, said. “This year we’re taking the experience to an entirely new level, going international and doubling our amount of cities, introducing unforgettable new moments, and bringing even more of Mariah’s signature glamour and holiday magic to guests!”
Patrons can snap pictures at the interactive photo ops, sing along to holiday tunes, and write a letter to Carey. The festive, Carey-themed decor includes recreations of album covers and a wall showcasing her awards. General admission tickets provide 90-minute, standing-room-only access. On weekends, diners can book reservations for an a la carte brunch.
Cocktails crafted with Carey’s cream liqueur line will feature on the drink list, including the Make My Wish Come True, MC Toasted Tini, and Imperfect Angel. All three Black Irish flavors will be represented: original, white chocolate, and salted caramel.
“Mariah knows how to make the holidays feel extraordinary, and Black Irish brings that same spirit to the glass,” said Mona Scott-Young, Black Irish’s chief marketing officer. “For our third year with Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar, we’re serving up decadent cocktails, a little extra glamour and plenty of reasons to gather and celebrate. It’s the season to indulge, and we’re making every toast a little more Mariah.”
Tickets are exclusively available through Bucket Listers. Join the waitlist to be notified when tickets go on sale.