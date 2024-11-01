flying into pasadena
Aggie favorite chicken tenders spot hatches 3 new Houston-area stores
An Aggieland favorite is expanding its presence across the Houston area. Layne’s Chicken Fingers will open three new locations between now and February, franchisee Masroor Fatany tells CultureMap.
In order from December to February, they are:
- Pasadena: A former Pollo Campero at 5000 Fairmont
- Mission Bend: A former Church’s Chicken at 6810 S Highway 6
- Nederland: A former Mazzio’s Pizza at 3028 FM 365
Adding three locations to his existing stores in Garden Oaks, River Oaks/Montrose, Katy, and Beaumont reflects strong customer demand, Fatany says. The Beaumont location broke sales records in its opening weeks, which is why Fatany sought out the nearby Nederland location.
Founded in College Station in 1994, the restaurant serves a tightly focused menu of chicken tenders, chicken tender sandwiches, Texas toast, crinkle-cut fries, potato salad, and milkshakes. All of its self-described "Soon to be Famous" chicken fingers are cut by hand, marinated, and breaded on-site. They can be paired with one of six dipping sauces: Layne’s Secret Sauce, described as "the perfect blend of tangy, spicy, zesty, and peppery flavors;" buttermilk ranch; barbecue; jalapeno ranch; gravy; and honey mustard.
“People enjoy the Layne’s chicken recipe,” Fatany says. “They like our spicy chicken fingers. They like that we have multiple sauce options.”
The brand is growing far beyond its roots. In the coming months, other franchisees will open in markets such as Nashville, Virginia, and parts of Florida. For Fatany, the company’s first franchisee and someone who has been a customer since his days as a student at Texas A&M, it’s an exciting time.
“By 2027, you’re going to see dozens of more units as people rally around Layne’s Chicken Fingers as a brand. It won’t be long before it becomes a household name in Texas,” Fatany predicts.
Of course, all three stores will need employees. Those interested in applying will find more information at the AYG Food Services website.