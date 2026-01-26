gimme a grimm burger
Historic Houston burger joint sets opening date for new Woodlands store
One of Houston’s most beloved burger joints will open its third location this weekend. Lankford’s will open its new location in The Woodlands this Saturday, January 31.
Located in the former Baja Cantina space at 24 Waterway Ave., the new Lankford’s builds on the legacy of the restaurant’s two existing locations in Midtown and Bellaire. It offers a number of amenities, such as a 12-tap, self-serve beer wall; a milkshake bar with both traditional shakes and boozy options for adults; and dog-friendly dishes that will include a donation to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter.
Lankford’s signature burgers form the heart of the menu. They include a classic cheeseburger as well as more creative options, including the Grim Burger, a bacon cheeseburger topped with mac and cheese, jalapeños, and a fried egg, and the spicy Firehouse burger, topped with habanero mustard, cayenne butter, and jalapeños. Non-burger options include chicken sandwiches, chili, and a maple-bourbon pork chop.
Customers also have the opportunity to join Lankford’s Reserve, the restaurant’’s new wine club. Priced at $360 per year, members get access to wholesale pricing on select wines, discounts on meals at Lankford’s, and other perks.
The restaurant’s original location traces its roots back to the 1937 when Aubrey and Nona Lankford opened Lankford Grocery. Their daughter, Eydie Lankford Prior, converted the grocery into an icehouse and restaurant that became lauded for its burgers and Texas comfort food. When Eydie retired, her son Paul Prior took over the family business and opened its second location in Belliare. The Woodlands location will be led by the fourth generation of the family — Paul Prior’s daughter, Sydney van der Does, and her husband, Nicolas van der Does.
Ahead of its grand opening on Saturday, the restaurant is hosting a reservation-only soft opening. From there, it will be open for lunch and dinner Monday-Friday beginning at 11 am and brunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 am.