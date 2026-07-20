a very fine house
Houston bakery known for pumpkin spice conchas to open new location
The bakery behind Houston’s viral pumpkin spice conchas is ready to grow. La Hacienda Bakery has leased a new location that’s scheduled to open in spring 2027.
Located in the Bingle Crossing shopping center at the corner of Bingle Road and the Northwest Freeway, La Hacienda will occupy an approximately 4,000-square-foot location, which is significantly larger than its current store. The bakery is also considering adding a drive-through lane, according to a press release from commercial real estate firm NewQuest.
In 2024, La Hacienda had Houstonians flocking to its current location in the Timberwood neighborhood (180 Uvalde Rd.) for its viral pumpkin spice conchas. The treats proved so irresistible that it earned La Hacienda an appearance on Good Morning America, where owner Leslie Rangel served them to the show’s hosts.
More recently, La Hacienda has embraced other viral trends, including Dubai chocolate and soccer-themed conchas for the FIFA World Cup. The bakery also produces other sweets, such as Biscoff cheesecake, cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, and more.
Eater Houston notes that the bakery has leaned into its viral success by posting behind-the-scenes clips that showcase its staff at work as well as customers’ reactions to its creations.
“It’s an opportunity for La Hacienda to personalize space and set the stage for the evolving brand’s future,” NewQuest executive Lara Lee LaMendola said in a statement.