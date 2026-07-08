crudo and cocktails
Casual sushi hand roll restaurant sets Heights opening date
A Houston hand roll restaurant will soon open in the Heights. Koyo Hand Roll Bar will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, July 16.
Located next to the recently opened Paris Baguette at 1835 N. Shepherd Dr., Koyo is built around a 26-seat counter that allows diners to receive their hand rolls as soon as they’ve been assembled, ensuring its nori wrapper is still crispy when consumed.
Similar to other hand roll restaurants, Koyo offers a range of fillings, including vegetables, fish, and shellfish. Specific rolls include asparagus, shiitake, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and lobster. They’re available either a la carte or in sets of three, four, or five rolls that feature the restaurant’s most popular proteins.
Appetizer options consist of edamame and four crudos — salmon, scallop, tuna, or yellowtail. Beverage options include beer, sake, cocktails, Japanese whisky, and non-alcoholic options.
Koyo opened its first location last summer near the Johnson Space Center (18207B Egret Bay Blvd.). The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways, including tote bags for the first 100 customers and three $100 gift cards. It’s also giving away a free three roll set for a year and more gift certificates on Instagram.
“We’re excited to bring KOYO Hand Roll Bar to one of Houston’s most dynamic dining neighborhoods,” operating partner Adela Merdini said in a statement. “Our new location carries forward everything guests love about Koyo, from the freshest ingredients and thoughtfully crafted hand rolls to the warm, genuine hospitality that defines every visit.”