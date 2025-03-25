The most delicious event of the year is almost here: CultureMap's annual Tastemaker Awards.
Our signature tasting event and awards ceremony is happening April 3 at Silver Street Studios, and bringing with it a whole buffet of chef-driven bites and perfectly paired sips that celebrate Houston's unique culinary scene.
Attendees get one delicious evening to sample to their hearts' content, with offerings prepared by the nominees for Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Bar of the Year, Bartender of the Year, Rising Star Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year, and Best Pop-up/Startup. There will even be two Michelin-starred restaurants in attendance!
Our judging panel of industry experts — including past Tastemaker champs — selects the nominees and winners, including this year's buzzy wildcard category of Best Coffee Shop.
However, you determine who wins Best New Restaurant via an online bracket, so be sure to make your votes count before the big day!
You'll want to come hungry to the Tastemaker Awards, considering this sneak peek at what's on the menu:
- Short rib Reuben sliders from Bar Bludorn
- Smoked picanha with Swamp Sauce from Bayou Butchers
- Cuban pork belly bahn mi from Brass Tacks
- Smoked pork belly with Colima-style mole from Deckle and Hide
- Spicy rigatoni Pasta Zaza from Drake's Hollywood
- Hamachi tacos from Lee's
- Short rib burnt end lollies from Leo's River Oaks
- Smoked chicken flautas, Rico-style, from Little Rey
- Spanish octopus with smoked potato salad from Little's Oyster Bar
- Lychee ceviche from Musaafer
- Octopus skewers from Októ
- Mussel escabeche crostini from Ostia
- Corned beef brisket and rice from Subo
- Tuna tostadas from Tatemó
- Vietnamese betel leaf beef from Traveler's Cart
- And, special for our VIP ticket-holders: A giant charcuterie spread from Chardon in the VIP Lounge
Of course there will be plenty of sweet treats, as well as coffee-centered pick-me-ups from our wildcard and Pastry Chef of the Year nominees:
- Peanut gianduja tart from Berg Hospitality
- Caramel Couch O'Stick from Fluff Bake Bar
- Purple Rain iced latte and The Slowpoke iced latte from Slowpokes
- Affogato and fermented Mexican coffee from Tenfold Coffee Company
- The Bay Fog and The Magic Johnson Macchiato from Xela Coffee Roasters
To help wet your whistle, choose from these bartender-crafted cocktails:
- Meticulously Made Daiquiri from Ishtia and Meticulous Spirits
- Appleteeny and Spice Melange from Lee's
- Tepache Mezcalita and Southside from Melrose
There will also be beer (Stella Artois, Stella Artois 00. Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Karbach Love Street) and canned cocktails (NUTRL vodka seltzer, Cutwater Spirits, Hoop Tea).
Stay up to date on all things Tastemaker-related with our special editorial series of stories spotlighting the nominees.
VIP tickets are already sold out and limited general admission tickets remain, so act fast to secure your entry to Houston's most delicious night. We'll see you on April 3!
----
The Tastemaker Awards ceremony is brought to you by Stella Artois, Chardon, PicMe Events, and more to be announced. A portion of proceeds will benefit our nonprofit partner, the Southern Smoke Foundation.