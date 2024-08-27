Happy Jimmy Buffett Day
'Keep the Party Going' at Margaritaville Lake Resort this Labor Day weekend
If it's not already marked in your calendar, Jimmy Buffett Day is August 30 and there's no better place to celebrate than Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe | Houston.
The party lasts through Labor Day, making it the perfect excuse to change your latitude and attitude with a long weekend away.
Here are just a few highlights of what's in store:
- A Jimmy Buffett Musical Tribute by Phillip Lee on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31 in Palm Court from 6-7 pm, and then again from 8:30-10:30 pm in Boathouse Bar & Lounge.
- “Magic at Margaritaville” show with magician Harry Mauer in the Paradise Amphitheater on Saturday, August 31, at 8 pm.
- Glow Pool Party at the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Pool on Saturday, August 31, at 8 pm.
Catch the Jimmy Buffett tribute at the Boathouse Bar & Lounge.Photo courtesy of Margaritaville Lake Resort
To further honor Jimmy’s incredible legacy and his heart for service to others, the resort will donate one dollar from each “Jimmy Buffett Day” special drink purchased in a special commemorative cup to Child Advocates of Montgomery County (CASA). Since 1992, CASA of Montgomery County has been training volunteers, raising awareness in the community, and working to stop the cycle of childhood trauma and abuse.
Guests who want to soak in the lake life throughout the weekend and beyond can also take advantage of three special offers:
- “Keep the Party Going": Enjoy everything Margaritaville Lake Resort has to offer, including access to the Jolly Mon Water Park and onsite dining at LandShark Bar & Grill, License to Chill Bar & Cafe, and Joe Merchant’s Coffee and Provisions. Take advantage of this special offer by August 30 and a portion of the proceeds from your stay will benefit CASA of Montgomery County. Two special edition commemorative cups are included with each package.
- Labor Day weekend: Close out the summer with one more trip to paradise. Enjoy a host of fun activities for the whole family as well as delicious food and lazy days by the lake. For only $299 per night, you can book any number of days from Friday, August 30, through Sunday, September 1. Plus, add additional dates before or after Labor Day weekend for only $179 per night.
- Everlasting Summer: Take the family on one last summer excursion or enjoy a leisurely couple's getaway while enjoying incredible savings. Take 35 percent off the resort's best rate when you book a stay for any dates from now through December 31, 2024. But don't wait, because the offer ends Thursday, September 5.
The Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe | Houston is an all-suite resort, featuring 335 guest suites — including 32 lakefront cottages — on 186 lakefront acres on Lake Conroe. It is the first Margaritaville Resort in Texas.
The resort sits on 186 lakefront acres on Lake Conroe.Photo courtesy of Margaritaville Lake Resort
Guests can enjoy an 18-hole golf course, a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, plus pickleball, tennis, swimming, boating, and fishing. Margaritaville's popular full-service St. Somewhere Spa and a spacious Fins Up Fitness Center provide exceptional wellness options.
Located just an hour from Houston and about three hours from the major hubs of Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio, the resort is within easy reach of over 19 million Texans. Learn more about Margaritaville Lake Resort and book your stay here.