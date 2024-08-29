a classic pairing
Houston brewery's new pizzeria now slinging pies in Spring Branch
A popular Houston brewery has quietly opened its new pizzeria. Karbach Pizza & Pints will celebrate its grand opening this Friday, August 30.
As CultureMap reported in December, Pizza & Pints serves pizza and beer along with salads and appetizers. Karbach has always served pizza at its brewpub, but the new restaurant, which is located in a strip center adjacent to the Spring Branch brewery, gives it a dedicated home.
“This is an incredible opportunity for us to expand our offerings and continue providing unique experiences for our guests,” chef Edward Hoyos said in a statement. “Our focus on creating exceptional pizza made from scratch daily sets us apart and allows us to showcase Karbach’s commitment to quality and innovation.”
In that spirit of innovation, Hoyos developed a Neapolitan-style pizza dough that’s fermented for 24 hours and baked in a massive wood-fired oven. Unlike a traditional Neapolitan that’s best when served with minimal toppings, Hoyos’ recipe is sturdy enough to accommodate more elaborate creations like the Three Little Pig, a meat lover’s pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, and bacon, or the Al Pastor topped with salsa verde, cotija cheese, diced red onions, and cilantro.
Of course, Pizza & Pints has plenty of traditional options, too. The Pub comes topped with pepperoni, sausage, and mushrooms. An extensive build-your-own section allows people to choose from two sizes — 10 or 14 inches — topped with any of five sauces, five cheeses, nine meats, and 12 vegetables.
Start with meatballs or mozzerella sticks.Courtesy of Karbach Pizza & Pints
Appetizer options include mozzarella sticks, meatballs, and baked ricotta. Three salads include a Caesar variation topped with sundried tomatoes.
Beer drinkers will find 20 different Karbach brews on tap. They’ll include all of the brewery’s favorites as well as seasonal beers and the F.U.N. Series, Karbach’s on-site only beers.
Pizza & Pints is open Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 11 am.