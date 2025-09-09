one night only
Here's what 11 Houston chefs will serve at James Beard fall food event
The James Beard Foundation has partnered with one of Houston’s rising star chefs for a special one-night only event. ChòpnBlọk chef-owner Ope Amosu is leading the way at the foundation’s Taste Twenty event, which will take place at The Post Oak Hotel on Wednesday, October 8.
The walkaround tasting event will feature stations from 11 Houston chefs, almost all of whom have been either semifinalists or finalists for a James Beard Award. Other stations will feature drinks from the evening’s sponsors.
Here’s the night’s full menu:
- Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk — African Palm Butter Chicken and Prawns with Liberian Greens and Plantain-Potato Mash.
- Emmanuel Chavez, Tatemó — Tuna Tiradito with Leche de Tigre and Masa Cracker.Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co. — Flan de Maracuyá y Coco: Coconut-Vanilla Bean Flan with Passion Fruit Coulis, Caramelized Pineapple, and Salted Coconut.
- Tristen Epps-Long, Buboy — Baobab Ice Cream with Peach-Fig Jam, Fig Leaf Oil, and Toasted Almond Salt.
- Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu, Jūn — Pork Meatball with Peanut Curry, Pickles, and Cilantro.
- Suu Khin, Burmalicious — Laphet Htamin: Fermented Tea Leaf Rice Salad with Caramelized Pork Belly and Peanut-Sesame Crunch.
- Vanarin Kuch, Koffeteria — Pad Thai–Oatmeal Fluffernutter.
- Flo Polanco, Flor y Miel — Pargo en Salsa de Coco: Seared Red Snapper with Cilantro, Peppers, Garlic, and Golden Tostón in Coconut Milk Sauce.
- Felipe Riccio, March — Lamb Kibbeh Nayeh with Tabbouleh.
- David Skinner, Ishtia — Itek Tuchina Three Sisters: Salmon with Squash, Corn, and Beans.
- Michelle Wallace, B’tween Sandwich Co. — Smoked Pastrami Beef Rib on Rye Biscuit.
“I’m grateful and humbled to serve as the host for the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Houston event and cook alongside a top-tier chef lineup that exemplifies why our city is truly a one-of-one," Amosu said in a statement. "Southwest Houston raised me since I was 3 years old, and I’m ready to play my part and show out for ‘us!’ I’m proud to showcase the dynamic flavors, my West African heritage, and the community influences that fuel ChòpnBlọk while shining a spotlight on the city that shaped me. This year’s lineup is a true taste of Houston — bold, diverse, vibrant, authentic and genuinely comforting. It’s absolutely unlike anywhere else. Come and find out!”
Amosu is part of the foundation’s current TasteTwenty class. Held annually, the program identifies chefs to watch who have shown culinary talent and leadership.
Tickets are priced at $175 for general admission and $225 for premier access that includes entering one hour earlier. Proceeds from the event benefit the foundation’s mission to champion a more sustainable, equitable, and thriving future for independent restaurants and the broader food system. Get more details at jamesbeard.org.