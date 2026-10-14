passing the torch
Longtime employee uncorks a new chapter at beloved Houston wine shop
I love it when a good story comes together. You know, one of those feel-good stories that remind you everything can turn out just right. That’s exactly what’s happening at Houston Wine Merchant. After 42 years under its founder, one of Houston’s best wine shops is changing hands. A longtime employee and his wife are taking the reins, and I couldn’t be happier for everyone involved. To understand why, you have to go back to the beginning.
Back in 1984, Scott Spencer had a vision. He wanted to open a wine shop focused on American wines called Wines of America. At the time, people could find wine in liquor stores, but wine wasn’t necessarily the main event. Meanwhile, American wineries were coming into their own, making some incredible wines and starting to get the attention they deserved. Scott saw that happening and created a place where Houstonians could discover those wines, buy them, and learn the stories behind the people making them. Over time, the rest of the world joined the party, but the mission never changed: find delicious wines that move drinkers, support the people making them, and build relationships that mean something.
I spoke with Paul Roberts, who became Texas’s first master sommelier in 2002. Paul worked and studied at Wines of America in the ’90s, and when we talked about the shop, he told me, “This was the training ground.” He described it as a place that helped produce both a master sommelier and a master of wine. Think about that for a second. That’s pretty remarkable.
Scott created an environment where people could learn, develop their palates, gain knowledge, and, just as importantly, be themselves. That’s a special skill, and it’s something he built not only with his staff but with the wineries he supported, too. As Paul told me, they had Harlan, Araujo, and Bryant Family wines stacked by the case before most people even knew what they were. That comes from building relationships, believing in people, and recognizing something special before everybody else catches on.
By 2000, the business had grown beyond its original name, and Wines of America became Houston Wine Merchant. The philosophy stayed the same, but the world of wine got a whole lot bigger. Burgundy, Bordeaux, Champagne, Italy, and just about every corner of the wine world found a home on those shelves. Today, Houston Wine Merchant is a collector’s paradise. Looking for First Growth Bordeaux? I know a place. Grand Cru Burgundy or Champagne? They’ve got it. Hunting for some of the hardest-to-find bottles in the world? Yep, they know where to look. Houston Wine Merchant has built a reputation for having one of the best wine collections around, but what makes this story special goes well beyond the bottles.
Introducing the new owners
In 2013, my good friend Antonio Gianola joined the Houston Wine Merchant team, and I couldn’t have been happier for him. Antonio and I worked together back in the day at Catalan, and watching him work a dining room was something special. He had a way of talking with guests, figuring out what they were eating, understanding what they liked, and landing on the right bottle. He could make a pairing feel effortless, and he did it night after night.
Moving into wine retail was a natural fit. He could keep doing what he loved, guiding people toward delicious wine, while maybe getting home at a more reasonable hour. Anybody who has spent enough time in food and beverage knows those hours can be brutal, and at some point, a little balance starts looking pretty good.
But here’s the thing: Antonio didn’t leave hospitality behind when he moved into retail. He brought it with him. Houston Wine Merchant operates with a lot of the same instincts as a great restaurant. Customers are greeted when they walk in, and an employee takes the time to understand what they’re looking for. Buyers get real knowledge and honest recommendations, and the staff will even carry purchases to a customer’s car.
It’s personal. It’s thoughtful. It’s hospitality. The experience feels much more like visiting a great neighborhood wine shop than walking into a typical retail store. And that’s a big part of what makes the place so special. To this day, when I go in to grab a bottle of something, Antonio still describes the perfect food pairing with whatever I am getting. He is incredible!
Here’s where the story comes full circle. After 42 years of building a legacy in Houston, Scott Spencer is passing the torch. As of October 1, Antonio Gianola and his wife, Melissa Simpson, are the new owners of Houston Wine Merchant. And honestly, I can’t think of a better kind of story for a place like this. A business built on relationships, knowledge, and genuine hospitality is moving into its next chapter with someone who understands those things firsthand.
I asked Antonio what sets Houston Wine Merchant apart, and his answer was simple: “It’s all about the service. It’s about getting the guest the right bottle instead of the most expensive bottle.”
Let that sink in. A person might walk in with a $100 budget, have a conversation, and leave with a $25 bottle because that’s the right wine for their needs. Sure, the store could sell someone the more expensive bottle, but building trust matters more than squeezing every last dollar out of a sale. That’s how Houston Wine Merchant creates customers who come back, and that’s how the store has built a lasting business.
We also talked about how the shop gets access to so many incredible allocations. Antonio explained that when they support a producer, they support the producer’s broader portfolio. They don’t just cherry-pick one or two sought-after bottles and move on. They build a relationship, support more of what that winery makes, and, over time, those relationships help open doors to wines that can be incredibly difficult to find. It’s a commitment on both sides, and it’s a good reminder that relationships in this business aren’t built overnight. Both sides show up, support each other, and build trust.
When I asked Antonio what he was most excited about as the new owner, he came right back to the legacy. He loves the store, but he also understands what it means to this community. Continuing what Scott built, protecting what makes Houston Wine Merchant special, and finding ways to grow that legacy into the future — that’s the opportunity. Houston already has a gem in this shop, and I have no doubt Antonio and Melissa will take great care of it while helping it find new ways to shine.
So here’s to Scott Spencer and everything he’s built over the past 42 years. Here’s to Antonio and Melissa carrying that torch forward. And here’s to Houston Wine Merchant continuing to do what it has always done best: putting great wine in people’s hands, telling the stories behind the bottles, and making people feel welcome along the way.
Get to know the shop by attending a free weekly tasting, held every Saturday from 2-4 pm. Come taste some wine, meet the folks behind the counter, and find something delicious.