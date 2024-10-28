"I voted" sticker discounts
Running list of Houston restaurants offering voters food and drink deals
As early voting enters its second and final week, Texans have until Friday, November 1 to cast their ballots — or wait until Election Day on Tuesday, November 5, of course.
As they typically do for election season, a number of Houston restaurants and bars will reward those who fulfill their civic duty with food and drink specials. Typically, that involves showing off an “I Voted” sticker. Sure, it’s not quite a $1 million raffle for pledging to support the Constitution, but a free burger is a free burger.
We’ll keep this list updated with specials through Election Day, so keep checking back to see all the benefits of utilizing your right to vote.
Midtown patio bar Axelrad will give voters a free drink with their “I voted” sticker.
Both locations of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse will reward voters with happy hour pricing all day. The offers includes $8 choice cocktails, $7 32-ounce draft beers, and $6 glasses of wine.
Speaking of pizza, the Midtown location of Austin favorite Home Slice Pizza is offering voters a free slice when they present their “I voted” sticker.
On Election Day, Jethro’s, the retro-inspired cocktail bar in Montrose, will serve voters half-price smash burgers.
Both locations of KP’s Kitchen are offering voters a complimentary appetizer or dessert (limit one per table, dine-in only). Separately, they’ve also discounted their double cheeseburger to $12 through November 5.
Lazy Dog Restaurants, a comfort food eatery with two Houston-area locations, will give voters a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage on Election Day when they purchase an entree. Some of the sips include lemonade, twisted sodas, and “pick-me-ups.”
Both locations of Maven Coffee & Cocktails are giving voters a free cup of drip coffee when they present their “I Voted” sticker.
Montrose favorite Mercantile will take 15-percent off the purchase of anyone with a voting sticker.
Both locations of Italian restaurant Piola will give free margherita pizzas to voters. The offer is only available on Election Day and is dine-in only.
Star Sailor, a craft beer bar and restaurant in Lazybrook/Timbergrove, will reward voters with a free smash burger (limit one per person).