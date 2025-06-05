A Tip for Houston Hosts
Houston Mexican restaurant serves tradition onsite or at home
Perched like a jewel box along Buffalo Bayou, Flora Mexican Kitchen lives inside a stunning glass structure that feels part greenhouse, part urban oasis. Now in its third year, this vibrant Mexican restaurant has grown into a dynamic destination, offering not only unforgettable dining but a full suite of private event and catering experiences that reflect its bold culinary and beverage programs.
Inside the restaurant, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, cascading chandeliers add sparkle to every corner, and lush greenery makes you wonder if you've stumbled into a secret garden that happens to serve exceptional regional cuisine. But behind every beautiful detail at Flora is a team whose passion and precision make it all come together.
A disco-themed baby shower felt right at home in the Frida Room.Photo by Lisa Fuchs Photography
Founders Jacy and Grant Cooper had long envisioned an ingredient-driven Mexican concept that honored the roots of the cuisine. But it wasn’t until they partnered with Josep Prats, a native of Cuernavaca, Mexico, that the vision became a living, breathing homage to Mexican culinary heritage.
Prats, who serves as CEO and partner of The Big Vibe Group, brings a lifetime of hospitality experience and a deeply personal connection to the food. His influence can be felt in every corner of Flora, from the mole that echoes family recipes to the cultural details that make every event feel heartfelt and genuine.
Over the years, Flora has introduced a number of thoughtful additions to the guest experience, including weekend brunch, a robust happy hour, and seasonal tasting menus that celebrate the diversity of Mexico’s culinary regions. The restaurant's beloved brunch is evolving this summer into a regionally inspired buffet, giving guests the chance to explore the vibrant diversity of Mexican cuisine, one plate at a time.
A team that brings passion to the plate
The culinary program is helmed by culinary director of The Big Vibe Group, Mate Zorrilla, and Flora’s executive chef, Epifanio Rosas, a duo whose combined expertise is the soul of Flora’s menu in conjunction with Prats' and the Coopers’ vision.
Zorrilla brings a global lens and deep academic training, while Rosas offers over a decade of experience from Houston’s most respected Mexican kitchens. Together, they research, refine, and reimagine traditional dishes with the reverence they deserve. From nixtamalization to mole production, every dish is crafted with intention and cultural integrity.
And the same commitment extends to the beverage program, where hand-pressed juices, additive-free agave spirits, and a thoughtful selection of Mexican wines invite guests to explore a different side of the country, one sip at a time.
From appetizers to dessert, the menu can be completely customized.Photo by Lisa Fuchs Photography
Welcome to the Frida Room
The crown jewel of Flora’s private dining program, the Frida Room is an artful, intimate space that guests can reserve up to six months in advance — perfect for unforgettable gatherings planned with intention. This versatile space transforms for every occasion, handling anywhere from 20 intimate guests to 60 party-ready celebrants, with outdoor access that can double the space when the Houston weather cooperates.
But it’s the attentiveness of the service team that keeps guests coming back. Their intuitive approach, quiet problem-solving, and seamless execution ensure every event, from baby showers to board meetings, feels effortless and exceptional.
Thoughtful, tailored events
Every event at Flora begins with a conversation, not just about guest counts or food preferences, but about vision. Flora’s event coordinator works one-on-one with each host to build experiences that reflect their unique needs and dreams. That might mean prix-fixe menus for efficient corporate lunches or family-style service that turns dinner into connection.
The team’s commitment extends beyond food. Flora works with a network of trusted partners — florists, musicians, DJs, and more — who understand the room, the vibe, and the experience Flora guests expect.
It's the care and attention to detail that makes Flora really stand out. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography
Catering that travels smart
Last spring, Flora launched a catering program that brings the same energy and flavor to events across Houston. Flora’s off-site catering is a true extension of its kitchen philosophy — every dish is thoughtfully crafted to travel beautifully, arriving at your venue with the same vibrant flavor, texture, and presentation as if it had just been plated in-house.
The real showstopper is Flora's taco cart. Picture this: A chef arrives at your event with a traditional trompo, carving fresh al pastor to order while your guests gather around to watch the magic happen. It's dinner and entertainment rolled into one, perfect for cocktail hours that need a little extra spark.
The beverage program travels just as well, with signature cocktails engineered for batch preparation and wine selections that complement the bold flavors of the Mexican menu.
Flora's catering team handles everything from setup to cleanup, so you can enjoy your own party instead of worrying about logistics.
Don't forget about cocktails when catering. Photo by Leah Wilson Photography
What makes Flora different
It’s the dedicated team behind the scenes — not just the stunning design or prime location— that truly sets Flora apart. The entire staff shares a philosophy: Tradition isn’t a theme; it’s a foundation. Whether you’re dining in for a weekday lunch or hosting a full-scale wedding reception, you’re treated to the same standards, the same ingredients, and the same deep commitment to hospitality.
The proof is in the loyalty. Companies book their annual celebrations here year after year and families return for milestone after milestone. Social groups trust Flora with their most important gatherings because they know it's going to be executed flawlessly, every single time.
Photo by Ama By Aisha
In a city full of venues that promise beauty, Flora delivers heart. It’s a celebration of collaboration, heritage, and excellence, led by a team that pours its soul into every plate, every pour, and every party.
So yes, the glass walls and chandeliers are beautiful. But the real magic? It’s the people who make Flora unforgettable.
---
For questions about Flora's private dining and off-site catering or to schedule time with an event coordinator, please contact events@thebigvibegroup.com.