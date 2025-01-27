Yay for Beignets
Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts sweetens menu with New Orleans-style beignets
Starting today, Houstonians won't have to travel all the way to New Orleans for authentic beignets. Shipley Do-Nuts has just introduced YAYs, its version of the pillowy, sugary pastry, just in time for Mardi Gras season.
The Texas-born — and Houston-based — donut and kolache brand's beignets are handmade fresh with Shipley's signature yeast dough, then shaken in powdered sugar upon order and served warm.
“Since Houston is known as New Orleans’ sister city, it’s only right that Shipley offers our twist on Louisiana's official state donut with a new snack-sized treat,” said Shipley director of culinary, Kaitlyn Venable. “Made fresh daily, our mouthwatering new YAYs offer our unique take on the classic favorite, delivering a light, airy sweet treat perfect for any time of day.”
The YAYs are available to order in several sizes, including four for $2, 12 for $5, and 24 for $10, and are available at all locations through early April.
Photo courtesy of Shipley Do-Nuts
From now through February 10, Shipley Do-Happy Rewards members can unlock a free order of four YAYs with any $5 purchase. To sign up, go to ShipleyDonuts.com/rewards.
In addition to YAYs, Shipley has added its new bacon, egg, and cheese kolaches to the permanent menu, following their successful launch as a limited-time item in October 2024.
Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation’s oldest and largest donut brands, with more than 360 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests.
The new YAYs are available in-store or online at shipleydonuts.olo.com for pickup or delivery. For more menu information, go to www.shipleydonuts.com.