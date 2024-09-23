Galveston dreaming
Galveston's seaside boutique hotel adds 2 locally-minded chefs
Galveston’s seaside boutique hotel has quietly made some changes to its culinary talent. The Hotel Lucine has a new executive chef and chef de cuisine who are both committed to using Texas ingredients.
Matt Sweeney is the hotel’s new executive chef. Formerly the executive chef at Georgia James, Sweeney also fostered relationships with local farmers and ranchers during his time at Coltivare. Chef de cuisine Daya Myers-Hurt demonstrated a similar affection for using local ingredients at Fish Company Taco, the cult-favorite taco shop that has since been taken over by the team behind Pier 6 Seafood. Leila Ortiz, who served as the hotel’s opening executive chef, departed earlier this summer.
“I’ve always been inspired by the Gulf Coast, so to join Hotel Lucine and have the opportunity to develop menus using ingredients from the rich local community alongside a longtime Galvestonian like Chef Daya is an endeavor I look forward to taking on,” Sweeney said in a statement. “I feel so lucky to bring my experiences across Texas back to my hometown and welcome locals and newcomers alike to The Fancy.”
Together, Sweeney and Myers-Hurt have updated the menus at both The Fancy, the hotel’s dinner-only restaurant, and The Den, its lobby bar and all-day dining option. At The Fancy, look for options such as tuna crudo, maltagliati en brodo, oysters with guajillo butter and garlic toast, and steaks from Texas wagyu purveyor R-C Ranch.
Beginning this weekend, The Fancy will also add brunch service every Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 am. Dubbed “Unplugged,” brunch features live music and classic dishes. They include homemade biscuits (with jam and crème fraîche), eggs benedict (with bacon and paprika hollandaise), a hot honey chicken biscuit, and a housemade bagel with smoked fish schmear.
Open since November 2023, Hotel Lucine occupies the former Treasure Isle Motel property at the intersection of 10th Street and Seawall Boulevard. Its owners preserved its midcentury feel while updating the 61-room property with modern amenities and a rooftop bar.