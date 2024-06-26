Holman signs off
Midtown beer hall says goodbye, but the sun will shine on a new concept
A Midtown bar is closing after six years, but it won’t stay vacant for long. Holman Draft Hall will pour its final pints this Monday, July 1.
Part of The Kirby Group — a locally-owned collections of bars and restaurants that includes Heights Bier Garten, Pitch 25, and Verde Garden — Holman Draft Hall opened in January 2018 in a space that had previously been a nightclub. Like its siblings, the bar featured a tap wall with 100 selections, divided between craft beer and wine.
Notably, the bar only offered simple, stirred cocktails and frozen drinks. When it opened, the idea was that sister concept Wooster’s Garden would satisfy people’s cravings for more complex cocktails.
In its place, the Kirby Group will open a new concept called Solarium this August. Details are light, but the new restaurant will differ from its predecessor by offering both cocktails and food.
To celebrate the end of its run, Holman will hold a series of events this weekend. On Friday, June 28, the bar will offer happy hour pricing — $4 select beer, $6 frozen drinks, ad half off wines by the glass or decanters — from 3-6 pm. DJ Pete will spin from 10 pm - 1 am.
On Saturday, June 29, happy hour pricing goes all day. Beginning at 5 pm, the bar will hold a series of giveaways that include gift cards and Astros tickets. DJ Pete returns from 10 pm - 1 am.
On Sunday, June 30, the weekend wraps up with a repeat of Friday: happy hour from 3-6 pm and DJ Pete from 10 pm - 1 am.
On both Saturday and Sunday, Holman will serve brunch from 11 am - 3 pm. Its signature Brunchuterie Boards — loaded with a selections of meats, cheeses, pastries, and more — will be available for $100 (feeds 4-8) or $200 (feeds 8-12). Advance orders are required by emailing info@holmandrafthall.com.