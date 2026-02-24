A federal case
Houston restaurant known for meatloaf and bourbon sets River Oaks opening date
The countdown is on for the next location of Federal American Grill. The upscale comfort food restaurant will open its River Oaks-area location on March 20.
Located in the former Eloise Nichols space at 2400 Mid Lane, the new Federal Grill will follow the restaurant’s winning formula of pairing classic American fare with an extensive beverage program.
The sign is up at Federal Grill's new location.Courtesy of Federal Grill
Founded by Matt Brice in 2013, Federal Grill serves an wide-ranging menu of comfort food that includes steaks, salads, shareable items, and seafood. Signature dishes include cheeseburger egg rolls, bacon-wrapped scallops, Janice’s Meatloaf, and braised short rib with bacon and mushroom risotto. It has five existing Houston-area locations on Shepherd Dr., Hedwig Village, Katy, The Woodlands, and a downtown restaurant that opened last year.
In addition to its food, Federal Grill is known for its extensive whiskey list that offers more than 500 selections, including exclusive barrel picks. Its cocktail and wine lists are similarly lengthy.
The new location will feature happy hour daily from 3-7 pm and private dining spaces for celebrations and corporate events.
Federal Grill touts its customer-first approach to service that it defines in press materials as “yes is the answer, what’s the question?”
“Our goal has always been simple... to create a place where every guest feels like family,” Brice said in a statement. “River Oaks is such a vibrant, iconic neighborhood in Houston, and we’re excited to become part of its hospitality community.”